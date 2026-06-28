This stunning Ontario park with azure waters is an 'alternative' to a Greek island vacation
No passport needed.
Forget a lengthy flight, you can get a little taste of the Greek islands right here in Ontario.
This stunning destination boasts crystal-clear waters, limestone shores, and views that will have you feeling like you're soaking up the sun in coastal Europe.
Flight Centre Canada recently revealed "10 remarkable destination swaps for travellers who want to stay local this summer," highlighting Canadian alternatives for international hotspots.
This Ontario park, with its vibrant waters and breathtaking scenery, was one of the spots mentioned.
According to Flight Centre, you can "escape to Bruce Peninsula National Park's aqua waters in Ontario" instead of the Greek islands.
The park, which is famous for its glassy waters and breathtaking shoreline, will have you forgetting you're in Canada, no flight needed.
Located along Georgian Bay near the quaint village of Tobermory, the park is renowned for its vibrant turquoise waters, which are so clear that you can see all the way to the bottom.
One of its main highlights is the Grotto, an ancient sea cave set into the limestone shores.
According to Explore the Bruce, it's "a geological marvel," with "crystal-clear waters, dramatic caves and limestone cliffs overlooking Georgian Bay."
The park is also home to Indian Head Cove, a rocky beach with waters so blue and glass-like, you'll be transported to the Mediterranean.
Don't expect a warm dip, though; the water is known for its chilly temperatures.
In addition to its natural wonders and swimming opportunities, the park offers hiking trails with stunning water views, as well as camping and paddling.
It was even named one of the best spots for stargazing in Canada, so it might be worth staying late to catch the views of the sparkling night sky above.
Unlike a Greek island getaway, a summer trip to this park won't break the bank. Parks Canada has brought back the Canada Strong Pass, which offers free admission and 25% off camping and overnight stays from June 19 to September 7, 2026.
The pass does not guarantee you a spot in the park, and as it can get very busy during the warmer months, you'll need to make reservations in advance.
If you're dreaming of Greek island vibes and Mediterranean charm this summer, this Ontario destination is the next best thing.
Bruce Peninsula National Park
Price: $10 entry fee, $17.50 parking fee per vehicle. Free entry from June 19 to September 7, 2026, with the Canada Strong Pass.
Address: Tobermory, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.