This stunning Ontario park with azure waters is an 'alternative' to a Greek island vacation

No passport needed.

A person swimming. Right: A person lying on a rocky shoreline.

A park in Ontario.

@r_u_f_e_y_d_a | Instagram, @loganhoard | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Forget a lengthy flight, you can get a little taste of the Greek islands right here in Ontario.

This stunning destination boasts crystal-clear waters, limestone shores, and views that will have you feeling like you're soaking up the sun in coastal Europe.

Flight Centre Canada recently revealed "10 remarkable destination swaps for travellers who want to stay local this summer," highlighting Canadian alternatives for international hotspots.

This Ontario park, with its vibrant waters and breathtaking scenery, was one of the spots mentioned.

According to Flight Centre, you can "escape to Bruce Peninsula National Park's aqua waters in Ontario" instead of the Greek islands.

The park, which is famous for its glassy waters and breathtaking shoreline, will have you forgetting you're in Canada, no flight needed.

Located along Georgian Bay near the quaint village of Tobermory, the park is renowned for its vibrant turquoise waters, which are so clear that you can see all the way to the bottom.

One of its main highlights is the Grotto, an ancient sea cave set into the limestone shores.

According to Explore the Bruce, it's "a geological marvel," with "crystal-clear waters, dramatic caves and limestone cliffs overlooking Georgian Bay."

The park is also home to Indian Head Cove, a rocky beach with waters so blue and glass-like, you'll be transported to the Mediterranean.

Don't expect a warm dip, though; the water is known for its chilly temperatures.

In addition to its natural wonders and swimming opportunities, the park offers hiking trails with stunning water views, as well as camping and paddling.

It was even named one of the best spots for stargazing in Canada, so it might be worth staying late to catch the views of the sparkling night sky above.

Unlike a Greek island getaway, a summer trip to this park won't break the bank. Parks Canada has brought back the Canada Strong Pass, which offers free admission and 25% off camping and overnight stays from June 19 to September 7, 2026.

The pass does not guarantee you a spot in the park, and as it can get very busy during the warmer months, you'll need to make reservations in advance.

If you're dreaming of Greek island vibes and Mediterranean charm this summer, this Ontario destination is the next best thing.

Bruce Peninsula National Park

Price: $10 entry fee, $17.50 parking fee per vehicle. Free entry from June 19 to September 7, 2026, with the Canada Strong Pass.

Address: Tobermory, ON

Parks Canada Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
national parks canada tobermory ontario ontario getaways bruce peninsula national park
Travel Canada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, June 26 are out and there's a $40 million jackpot

We have a winner!

I went on dates in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal — one city is clearly the worst

And one is clearly the best...

11 iconic Canadian snacks that my American friends had no idea existed

No, I didn't get into bagged milk. I don't claim that. 🥛

This $20 train ride from Toronto takes you to a storybook town with 2 smooth-sand beaches

No car needed.

Canada is getting a brand-new discount store and Dollarama fans will be obsessed

The first Canadian store opens this week! 💸💸💸

Ontario has a 'mini freshwater ocean' with endless smooth-sand beaches and crystal waters

It's a magical spot for a summer road trip.

I tested Dollarama electronics and gadgets to see which ones are actually worth buying

Here's what passed the test... and what didn't. 👇

This little Ontario town between 2 sparkling lakes was named among Canada's best spots to live

You can enjoy cottage country charm.

The 7 types of guys you'll match with on Hinge in Vancouver, ranked from best to worst

Ladies, you know what I'm talking about...