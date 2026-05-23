This tiny Ontario beach town is the 'Shipwreck Capital of Canada' with over 20 sunken ruins

You can swim over these underwater wrecks.

A person standing under a restaurant sign. Right: A person floating over a shipwreck.

A region in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

You never know what might be lurking beneath the waves at this Ontario destination. Known for its crystal-clear waters and coastal charm, this harbour town has another side filled with shipwrecks, underwater mysteries, and stories that have lingered beneath the surface for decades.

Dubbed the "Shipwreck Capital of Canada," the area is home to numerous sunken vessels, as well as glassy waters with a turquoise hue and stunning scenery.

It's a magical place to visit during the summer months, and it will have you feeling like you've been whisked off to another land.

Tobermory, Ontario, is a cozy town perched on the northern tip of the Bruce Peninsula. While the town itself is small, its beautiful surroundings draw visitors from across the province and beyond.

The region is home to more than 20 shipwrecks, some dating back to the mid-1800s, earning it the nickname the "Shipwreck Capital of Canada," according to Parks Canada.

Escarpment Magazine reports that almost all of these unfortunate vessels had something in common: "desperation under harsh conditions, and the desire to seek safe harbour amid the many shoals and rugged islands that lurk here."

You can see some of these shipwrecks for yourself by diving, snorkelling or taking a boat tour from Tobermory's harbour.

Many of the shipwrecks are located in Fathom Five National Park, which offers "some of the best freshwater diving opportunities in the world."

You can also take a glass-bottom boat tour with Blue Heron Cruises and Bruce Anchor Cruises that take you right over the sunken vessels.

In addition to its shipwrecks, Tobermory and the surrounding region offer attractions and natural wonders to explore, including the iconic Grotto, Flowerpot Island, and more. Be sure to plan your adventure in advance, as it can get busy during the warmer months.

Tobermory website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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