9 Kirkland Signature products at Costco that are cheaper than Great Value items at Walmart
Costco's store brand is meant to ensure an "even better value."
You can find a lot of Kirkland Signature products at Costco.
Many of these items are dupes of name brands and are also cheaper than Great Value versions at Walmart.
If you don't know about Kirkland Signature, it's the store brand that's meant to ensure products are at an "even better value" for Costco members.
Great Value is Walmart's store brand that also has name-brand dupes, but some items don't actually have a better value than Kirkland.
So, here are a few Kirkland products at Costco Canada stores that are cheaper than Great Value versions at Walmart Canada stores.
Frozen blueberries
Kirkland Signature frozen blueberries. Right: Great Value frozen blueberries.
Costco has a two-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature frozen blueberries for $13.99.
Walmart has a 1.75-kilogram bag of Great Value frozen blueberries for $14.98.
The prices don't need to be compared by the size of the product because Costco's Kirkland version is already cheaper than Walmart's Great Value version, even though the bag is bigger.
You can save $0.99 by getting the Kirkland product at Costco.
Frozen strawberries
Kirkland Signature frozen strawberries. Right: Great Value frozen strawberries.
Kirkland Signature frozen strawberries cost $15.99 at Costco, and you get a 2.5-kilogram bag.
That means you pay $0.63 per 100 grams.
Great Value frozen strawberries cost $14.98 at Walmart, and you get a 1.75-kilogram bag.
That price works out to $0.85 per 100 grams.
So, it's $0.22 cheaper per 100 grams to get the bigger product at Costco instead of the smaller item at Walmart.
Cheddar cheese
Kirkland Signature cheddar cheese. Right: Great Value cheddar cheese.
Costco has a 1.15-kilogram block of Kirkland Signature medium cheddar cheese for $14.99, which works out to a cost of $1.30 per 100 grams.
Walmart has a 400-gram block of Great Value medium cheddar cheese for $5.48, which breaks down to $1.37 per 100 grams.
The bulk-sized product at Costco is cheaper because of how much you get, even though the price tag makes it seem more expensive.
Ice cream bars
Kirkland Signature ice cream bars at Costco. Right: Great Value ice cream bars at Walmart.
Kirkland Signature ice cream bars cost $16.99 at Costco for a box with 18 bars that are 91 millilitres each.
The price breaks down to $0.94 per bar and $1.03 per 100 millilitres.
Great Value ice cream bars at Walmart cost $4.97 for a box with four bars that are 88 millilitres each.
That works out to $1.24 per bar and $1.27 per 100 millilitres.
These store-brand items are dupes of Häagen-Dazs bars, and you get the most bang for your buck with Costco's product.
It's $0.30 and $0.24 cheaper per bar and per 100 millilitres, respectively.
Chocolate chip granola bars
Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars. Right: Great Value chocolate chip granola bars.
It costs $13.49 for a 1.54-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature chocolate chip granola bars at Costco, which works out to $0.87 per 100 grams.
It costs $11.97 for a 630-gram box of Great Value chocolate chip granola bars at Walmart, which breaks down to $2.62 per 100 grams.
These products are dupes of Quaker Chewy chocolate chip granola bars, but Costco's store brand item is the cheapest.
You pay $1.75 less per 100 grams at Costco than you do at Walmart!
Chocolate-covered granola bars
Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered granola bars. Right: Great Value chocolate-covered granola bars.
Costco has a 1.49-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered granola bars for $16.99.
That means you pay $1.14 per 100 grams.
Walmart has a 187-gram box of Great Value chocolate-covered granola bars for $2.37.
That price breaks down to $1.26 per 100 grams.
Both of these store brand products are dupes of Quaker Dipps granola bars. You get the most bang for your buck when you buy in bulk from Costco.
Microwave popcorn
Kirkland Signature microwave popcorn. Right: Great Value microwave popcorn.
Kirkland Signature microwave popcorn costs $19.99 for a 4.1-kilogram box, which works out to $0.48 per 100 grams.
Great Value microwave popcorn costs $9.97 for a 1.96-kilogram box, which breaks down to $0.50 per 100 grams.
You can save a few cents per 100 grams by getting the Kirkland product at Costco.
Almond beverage
Kirkland Signature almond beverage at Costco. Right: Great Value beverage at Walmart.
Kirkland Signature almond beverage at Costco is available for $12.99, and you get six 946-millilitre bottles.
That works out to a cost of $2.16 per bottle and $0.22 per 100 millilitres.
Great Value almond beverage at Walmart costs $2.27 for a 946-millilitre bottle.
That price breaks down to $0.23 per 100 millilitres.
Both of these items are dupes of name brands like Almond Breeze and Silk, but Costco's store brand product is the cheaper dupe both per bottle and per 100 millilitres.
Cashews
Kirkland Signature cashews. Right: Great Value cashews.
It costs $18.99 for a 1.13-kilogram tub of Kirkland Signature cashews at Costco.
It costs $19.47 for a 1.13-kilogram tub of Great Value cashews at Walmart.
That means you pay $0.48 less for Costco's store brand right now. Walmart's Great Value product is on rollback and down from $22.98, so the price difference is smaller.
But when the item isn't on rollback, it's $3.99 more expensive than the Kirkland version.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.