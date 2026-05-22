Anand says Canadians subject to 'appalling abuse' after flotilla detained by Israel

Canadian flotilla members abused by Israel: Anand
Canadian flotilla members abused by Israel: Anand
Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand speaks to media at the NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting in Helsingborg, Sweden, Friday, May 22, 2026. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP)
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Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says she has received details from her officials in Turkey about the "appalling abuse" suffered by Canadians who were on board a flotilla trying to reach Gaza.

She says the 12 Canadians on the Global Sumud Flotilla have now all arrived in Turkey and are receiving "urgent medical care."

The Canadians were among 420 individuals on 41 boats intercepted by Israel as they attempted to bring a symbolic amount of aid to Gaza amid Israel's restrictions.

There has been widespread outcry after Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir published video of him taunting the activists, while they were kneeling, faces to the ground, with their hands bound.

Anand says she "unequivocally condemns the grave mistreatment" of the Canadians.

She says those responsible "for this egregious abuse must be held accountable," and that she will provide more information as she receives it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2026.

By Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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