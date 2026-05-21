I explored this dreamy lakeside town near Toronto and it's better than Muskoka
Need a getaway without the crowds?
For Ontario residents and Canadians alike, Muskoka is often known as the hottest spot when it comes to summer cottage country. Sometimes referred to as "the Hamptons of the North," it is filled with famous visitors like Cindy Crawford, Tom Hanks and Goldie Hawn.
Plus, the region is home to the cottage made famous by Heated Rivalry, so we have no doubt that this cottage country may see an influx of fans this summer.
And sure, Muskoka is beautiful! But it is one of Canada's most popular summer destinations, which means… crowds. However, just two hours east of Toronto lies another cottage country, which is just as beautiful but gives way to a better experience and is far less busy or crowded than the ever-so-popular Muskoka.
Prince Edward County is an area on the Northeastern shores of Lake Ontario. An amalgamation of towns and communities makes up Prince Edward County, which is filled with fresh, flavourful food, vibrant culture and picturesque natural beauty. All of this makes it the perfect place to spend your summer.
Trust me on this, because I've been to both cottage destinations and can say that Prince Edward County is superior to Muskoka — here's why.
The food scene
Farm-to-table dining is huge in Prince Edward County, and not just because it's trendy. There is a wide array of farms, wineries, breweries and more in PEC that influence seasonal menus across the county.
Standout spots that I love include The Royal Hotel in Picton, which has four restaurants to choose from. The food is fresh, inspired by the seasons and full of flavour. You can't miss The Royal Burger, and the Paccheri pasta will have you begging for seconds.
Save room for dessert because right across the street is perhaps the best ice cream in Ontario. And in the summer, ice cream is a staple. Slickers County Ice Cream has two locations in Prince Edward County where they serve ice cream made with 100% Ontario cream and local ingredients. Some of the most popular flavours include apple pie, lemon chiffon and campfire, which tastes exactly like the perfectly toasted marshmallow.
And of course, you can find the iconic Drake Devonshire, which is not only a fun and quirky boutique hotel right on the water but features a delicious restaurant that is always bringing the flavours of the county to the forefront.
Prince Edward County is home to more than 40 wineries and is Ontario's fastest-growing wine region. Not only do they make delicious, award-winning wines, but many also offer incredible experiences. Stop in at the Sandbanks Winery tasting boutique to try some of their winery exclusives like Noir Squared. Or grab a wood-fired pizza to pair with your wine flight at Norman Hardie Winery and Vineyard.
With so many different restaurant options, one thing is for sure: you will never go hungry in Prince Edward County!
There are endless culture and shopping opportunities
Prince Edward County is also full of endless shopping and culture. The love for local doesn't stop with the food. It continues into the artisans and artists throughout the area.
Saturdays in PEC can be spent at the Wellington Farmers Market. Taking place at The Eddie Hotel and Farm, it features local farmers and small businesses. Go home with an array of beautiful art, jewelry, candles, honey and more.
The art scene in Prince Edward County is vibrant and full of life. Many galleries call the county home, including the Andara Gallery, Mad Dog Gallery and the Bark Woodshop and Studio. You can even follow the Prince Edward County Arts Trail — a self-guided tour through a collection of local studios and galleries.
I highly recommend visiting the Oeno Gallery and Sculpture Garden at the Huff Estates Winery. The garden is filled with large-scale sculptures from Canada and beyond. And while you're there… You might as well stop in for some wine, right?
There are also a plethora of unique experiences you'll never forget. Like walking with an alpaca at the Alpaca Lane Farm. With so much to do, you'll be planning your next PEC trip before you even leave.
The natural beauty is endless
We can't talk about Prince Edward County without talking about the stunning natural beauty. Sandbanks Provincial Park is the world's largest baymouth barrier dune formation and has some of the best beaches in Canada. You can swim, hike, camp or just take in the beautiful views of Lake Ontario.
Sitting on top of Lake on the Mountain Provincial Park above the Bay of Quinte is The Miller House. Enjoy some of Prince Edward County's best views while snacking on tapas and small plates and sipping on small-batch craft beer.
For biking fans, Prince Edward County has many beautiful bike trails to take in the views and explore the county. Don't have your own bike? No problem! There are tons of bike rental shops you can choose from.
Ride down the popular, 46-kilometre-long Millennium Trail to discover the various small towns and natural habitats that make up Prince Edward County. Keep your eyes peeled for the creatures that call PEC home, like beavers, birds, and fish.
Muskoka is the typical cottage country vacation, but if you're looking to avoid the crowds and have an unforgettable experience, Prince Edward County is where it's at. You will leave with a satisfied appetite for food, art, and nature — all while avoiding the crowds and making memories.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.