The 'Heated Rivalry' cottage is near Toronto and you can book it soon on Airbnb (PHOTOS)
Will you come to the cottage?
This new Ontario Airbnb lets you wake up in a scene from a television show.
The iconic Barlochan Cottage, recently featured in Crave's hit Heated Rivalry television series, will soon be available to book on Airbnb.
The exterior of the cottage.Jayne | Airbnb
Nestled in scenic Torrance, Muskoka, the luxurious destination is under 2 hours from Toronto, making it an epic spot for a weekend getaway or staycation.
The three-bedroom cottage sleeps six guests and features floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase the surrounding natural beauty.
The kitchen.Jayne | Airbnb
Hosted by Jayne's Cottages, the property "captures everything people love about Muskoka: classic lakefront charm, timeless cottage style, and that unmistakable feeling of being right where you're meant to be," according to Discover Muskoka.
The living room is perfect for ginger-ale‑fueled game nights, while the open kitchen is made for late-night tuna melts, burger flips, and smoothie rituals.
The living area and kitchen.Jayne | Airbnb
Outside, you'll find nearly 400 feet of private waterfront, a walk-out patio, a firepit, Muskoka Chairs and a BBQ. Guests can also take advantage of kayaks and canoes, a sandy beach entry, and sunset views over Lake Muskoka.
Bookings open March 3 at 12 p.m. ET so you can experience this on-screen destination in real life. The stays are priced at $248.10 per night, a nod to the jersey numbers of the show's protagonists, Shane Hollander (No. 24) and Ilya Rozanov (No. 81).
A bathroom in the cottage.Jayne | Airbnb
To celebrate the opening of Barlochan Cottage, Airbnb will donate to the Children's Foundation of Muskoka, supporting local kids with access to sports, recreation, and programs that build confidence and belonging.
Whether you're craving tuna melts or stunning Muskoka sunsets, Barlochan Cottage will have you feeling like a main character, minus the drama.
Barlochan Cottage
The cottage in the winter.
Price: $248.10
When: Bookings open March 3, 2026, at 12 p.m.
Location: Torrance, Muskoka, ON
