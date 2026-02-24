The 'Heated Rivalry' cottage is near Toronto and you can book it soon on Airbnb (PHOTOS)

Will you come to the cottage?

A cottage with floor-to-ceiling windows. Right: An open-concept kitchen.

An Airbnb in Ontario.

Jayne | Airbnb
Lead Writer, Travel

This new Ontario Airbnb lets you wake up in a scene from a television show.

The iconic Barlochan Cottage, recently featured in Crave's hit Heated Rivalry television series, will soon be available to book on Airbnb.

The exterior of the cottage.Jayne | Airbnb

Nestled in scenic Torrance, Muskoka, the luxurious destination is under 2 hours from Toronto, making it an epic spot for a weekend getaway or staycation.

The three-bedroom cottage sleeps six guests and features floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase the surrounding natural beauty.

The kitchen.Jayne | Airbnb

Hosted by Jayne's Cottages, the property "captures everything people love about Muskoka: classic lakefront charm, timeless cottage style, and that unmistakable feeling of being right where you're meant to be," according to Discover Muskoka.

The living room is perfect for ginger-ale‑fueled game nights, while the open kitchen is made for late-night tuna melts, burger flips, and smoothie rituals.

The living area and kitchen.Jayne | Airbnb

Outside, you'll find nearly 400 feet of private waterfront, a walk-out patio, a firepit, Muskoka Chairs and a BBQ. Guests can also take advantage of kayaks and canoes, a sandy beach entry, and sunset views over Lake Muskoka.

Bookings open March 3 at 12 p.m. ET so you can experience this on-screen destination in real life. The stays are priced at $248.10 per night, a nod to the jersey numbers of the show's protagonists, Shane Hollander (No. 24) and Ilya Rozanov (No. 81).

A bathroom in the cottage.Jayne | Airbnb

To celebrate the opening of Barlochan Cottage, Airbnb will donate to the Children's Foundation of Muskoka, supporting local kids with access to sports, recreation, and programs that build confidence and belonging.

Whether you're craving tuna melts or stunning Muskoka sunsets, Barlochan Cottage will have you feeling like a main character, minus the drama.

Barlochan Cottage

\u200bThe cottage in the winter.

The cottage in the winter.

Jayne | Airbnb

Price: $248.10

When: Bookings open March 3, 2026, at 12 p.m.

Location: Torrance, Muskoka, ON

Book It On Airbnb

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

  Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe.

