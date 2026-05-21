Canadian flotilla members being deported from Israel to Turkey: Anand

Canadian flotilla members headed to Turkey: Anand
Canadian flotilla members headed to Turkey: Anand
Activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla comfort each other upon their arrival at Istanbul Airport, in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, May 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
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Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says Canadians who were on board a flotilla heading to Gaza that was intercepted by Israel are safe and are being transferred to Turkey.

Activists say 12 Canadians were among the Global Sumud Flotilla participants detained by Israel.

The flotilla, which consisted of hundreds of people and 41 boats, attempted to break Israel's blockade of Gaza and bring humanitarian aid to the war-torn region.

Prime Minister Mark Carney described Israel's treatment of flotilla members as "abominable" and "unacceptable" Wednesday after video showed kneeling activists with their hands bound behind their backs being taunted by Israel's national security minister.

This drew widespread international condemnation and several foreign ministers, including Anand, summoned Israeli ambassadors in their respective nations.

Asked about the summons, a spokesperson for Israel's embassy in Canada tells The Canadian Press they have no comment at this time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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