We compared 12 snacks at Bulk Barn, Costco and Walmart to find the cheapest prices
Some of the price differences are over $2 per 100 grams!
There are a lot of snacks at Bulk Barn that you might not know about if you don't check every bin or shop there often.
So, Narcity decided to compare the prices of those products to items at Costco and Walmart since those retailers are known for having lower costs.
We went to all three stores and looked at name-brand items and store-brand products.
That includes peanut M&M's, mini chocolate chip cookies, Reese's, cashews, chocolate-covered blueberries and more.
Then, we broke down the prices at Costco and Walmart into the "price per 100 grams" cost since Bulk Barn prices are based on weight.
Some of the price differences are more than $2 per 100 grams!
Now, let's get into how costs compare at Bulk Barn, Costco and Walmart stores in Canada for these snacks.
Mini chocolate chip cookies
Mini chocolate chip cookies at Bulk Barn. Centre: Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies at Costco. Right: Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies at Walmart.
Bulk Barn has mini chocolate chip cookies for $1.56 per 100 grams.
You can get an 850-gram box of Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies for $15.99 at Costco.
That cost breaks down to $1.88 per 100 grams.
Walmart has name-brand Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies that cost $2.98 for a 156-gram box.
The price works out to $1.91 per 100 grams.
So, it's cheaper per 100 grams to get the Bulk Barn product rather than the Costco and Walmart items.
Reese's Minis
Reese's mini peanut butter cups at Bulk Barn. Right: Reese's Minis at Walmart.
Reese's mini peanut butter cups cost $2.79 per 100 grams at Bulk Barn.
At Walmart, it costs $14.98 for an 800-gram bag of Reese's Minis. That means you pay $1.87 per 100 grams.
It's almost $1 cheaper per 100 grams when you buy this product at Walmart rather than Bulk Barn.
Mixed nuts
Mixed nuts at Bulk Barn. Right: Kirkland Signature mixed nuts at Costco.
It costs $3.30 per 100 grams for mixed nuts at Bulk Barn.
It costs $22.49 for a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature mixed nuts at Costco, which works out to $1.99 per 100 grams.
That means you pay $1.31 less per 100 grams for Costco's store brand product!
Peanut M&M's
Peanut M&M's at Bulk Barn. Centre: Peanut M&M's at Costco. Right: Peanut M&M's at Walmart.
It costs $2.14 per 100 grams for peanut M&M's at Bulk Barn.
Costco has a 1.3-kilogram tub of peanut M&M's for $17.99, which means you pay $1.38 per 100 grams.
At Walmart, you can get a 345-gram bag of peanut M&M's for $10.18. That price breaks down to $2.95 per 100 grams.
It's cheaper at Bulk Barn than at Walmart, but the price for what you get at Costco is lower than both stores.
Chocolate-covered almonds
Chocolate-covered almonds at Bulk Barn. Right: Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered almonds.
Bulk Barn has chocolate-covered almonds for $2.43 per 100 grams.
Costco has a 1.5-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature chocolate-covered almonds for $24.99, which works out to a cost of $1.66 per 100 grams.
That means it's $0.77 cheaper per 100 grams for the Kirkland product at Costco.
Chocolate chips
Chocolate chips at Bulk Barn. Right: Chipits chocolate chips at Costco.
It costs $2.23 per 10 grams at Bulk Barn for chocolate chips.
It costs $34.99 for a 2.4-kilogram bag of name-brand Chipits chocolate chips at Costco. That means you pay $1.45 per 100 grams.
You get more bang for your buck at Costco because the price breaks down to $0.78 cheaper per 100 grams.
Hershey's Kisses
Hershey's Kisses at Bulk Barn. Right: Hershey's Kisses at Walmart.
You can get Hershey's Kisses for $3.24 per 100 grams at Bulk Barn.
Walmart has a 200-gram bag of Hershey's Kisses for $5.98, which works out to $2.99 per 100 grams.
It's not much cheaper at Walmart, just $0.25 per 100 grams, but you do get the most bang for your buck.
Cashews
Cashews at Bulk Barn. Centre: Kirkland Signature cashews at Costco. Right: Great Value cashews at Walmart.
You can get cashews for $2.90 per 100 grams at Bulk Barn.
It costs $18.99 for a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature cashews at Costco, which breaks down to $1.68 per 100 grams.
Walmart has a 1.13-kilogram tub of Great Value cashews for $19.47, which means you pay $1.72 per 100 grams.
Both Costco and Walmart have cheaper prices than Bulk Barn for this product. It's $1.22 cheaper per 100 grams at Costco!
S'mores clusters
OMG's at Bulk Barn. Right: Kirkland Signature s'mores clusters at Costco.
Bulk Barn has name-brand OMG's clusters in the s'mores flavour for $4.69 per 100 grams.
You can get the Kirkland Signature version of the s'mores clusters. It costs $15.99 for a 748-gram bag, which breaks down to $2.13 per 100 grams.
There's a $2.56 difference per 100 grams between the name-brand item at Bulk Barn and the Kirkland Signature version at Costco.
Chocolate pops
Crunch Pops at Bulk Barn. Right: Maltesers at Walmart.
It costs $3.73 per 100 grams for Crunch Pops at Bulk Barn.
You can get a 165-gram bag of Maltesers, which are a similar snack, for $5.48 at Walmart. That price breaks down to $3.32 per 100 grams.
It's almost $0.50 cheaper per 100 grams at Walmart.
Reese's Thins
Reese's Thins at Bulk Barn. Right: Reese's Thins at Walmart.
You can get Reese's Thins for $3.79 per 100 grams at Bulk Barn.
It costs $5.98 for a 156-gram bag of Reese's Thins at Walmart, which works out to $3.83 per 100 grams.
That means you pay less when buying in bulk at Bulk Barn.
Chocolate-covered blueberries
Chocolate-covered blueberries at Bulk Barn. Centre: Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries at Costco. Right: Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries at Walmart.
It costs $4.28 per 100 grams at Bulk Barn for chocolate-covered blueberries.
Costco has an 850-gram bag of Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries for $13.99, which means you pay $1.64 per 100 grams.
At Walmart, it costs $12.78 for a 595-gram bag of Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries. That price breaks down to $2.14 per 100 grams.
It's cheaper to get this product at Costco, but Walmart's price is also cheaper than Bulk Barn's price.
The difference between Costco and Bulk Barn is $2.64 per 100 grams!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.