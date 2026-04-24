Dollarama vs Bulk Barn: We did the math on these 23 snacks to find the lowest prices

Chocolate, seeds, gummies, cookies, and more!

bags of ​Hershey's Kisses and Maltesers at dollarama. right: bin of rockets candy at bulk bark

Hershey's Kisses and Maltesers at Dollarama. Right: Rockets candy at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

You can get a lot of the same snacks at Dollarama and Bulk Barn in Canada.

So, Narcity compared the costs of products at both stores to find you the lowest prices.

We went to both stores to find similar products and check the prices. Then, we broke down the costs at Dollarama into "price per 100 grams" since Bulk Barn prices by weight.

There are price differences of as little as $0.20 to as much as $4.84 per 100 grams.

Here's how the costs compare for 23 snacks at Dollarama and Bulk Barn, along with which store gets you cheaper prices.

Tootsie Rolls

Tootsie Rolls at Dollarama. Right: Tootsie Rolls at Bulk Barn.

Tootsie Rolls at Dollarama. Right: Tootsie Rolls at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $1.50 for a 119-gram bag of mini Tootsie Rolls at Dollmarma.

That works out to $1.26 per 100 grams.

It costs $1.67 per 100 grams for mini Tootsie Rolls at Bulk Barn.

Hickory Sticks

Hickory Sticks at Dollarama. Right: Potato stick chips at Bulk Barn.

Hickory Sticks at Dollarama. Right: Potato stick chips at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 156-gram bag of Hickory Sticks for $2.50 at Dollarama.

That price breaks down to a cost of $1.51 per 100 grams.

At Bulk Barn, it costs $1.80 per 100 grams for potato stick chips.

Chocolate-covered blueberries

Brookside chocolate-covered blueberries at Dollarama. Right: Chocolate-covered blueberries at Bulk Barn.

Brookside chocolate-covered blueberries at Dollarama. Right: Chocolate-covered blueberries at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $3 for a 90-gram bag of Brookside chocolate-covered blueberries and acai at Dollarama.

That price works out to $3.33 per 100 grams.

It costs $4.28 per 100 grams for chocolate-covered blueberries at Bulk Barn.

French creme cookies

French creme cookies at Dollarama. Right: French creme cookies at Bulk Barn.

French creme cookies at Dollarama. Right: French creme cookies at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A 300-gram pack of French creme cookies with raspberry filling costs $2.50 at Dollarama.

That works out to $0.83 per 100 grams.

At Bulk Barn, it costs $1.37 per 100 grams for French creme cookies with raspberry filling.

Reese's Minis

Reese's Minis at Dollarama. Right: Reese's mini peanut butter cups at Bulk Barn.

Reese's Minis at Dollarama. Right: Reese's mini peanut butter cups at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 104-gram bag of Reese's Minis for $3 at Dollarama.

That means you pay $2.88 per 100 grams.

When regularly priced, it costs $3.29 per 100 grams for Reese's mini peanut butter cups at Bulk Barn.

Chocolate toonies

Chocolate toonies at Dollarama. Right: Chocolate toonies at Bulk Barn.

Chocolate toonies at Dollarama. Right: Chocolate toonies at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $1.25 for a 42-gram pack of chocolate toonies at Dollarama.

That price works out ot $2.97 per 100 grams.

It costs $7.81 per 100 grams for chocolate toonies at Bulk Barn.

Skor

Skor bars at Dollarama. Right: Skor bars at Bulk Barn.

Skor bars at Dollarama. Right: Skor bars at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 39-gram pack of Skor bars for $0.99 at Dollarama.

That price works out to a cost of $2.53 per 100 grams.

At Bulk Barn, it costs $3.30 per 100 grams for Skor bars.

Reese's Thins

Reese's Thins at Dollarama. Right: Reese's Thins at Bulk Barn.

Reese's Thins at Dollarama. Right: Reese's Thins at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

At Dollarama, it costs $3 for an 87-gram bag of Reese's Thins.

That works out to a cost of $3.44 per 100 grams.

You can get Reese's Thins for $3.79 per 100 grams at Bulk Barn.

Maltesers

\u200b\u200bMaltesers at Dollarama. Right: Chocolate crunch pops at Bulk Barn.

Maltesers at Dollarama. Right: Chocolate crunch pops at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $3 for a 100-gram bag of Maltesers at Dollarama.

At Bulk Barn, it costs $3.73 per 100 grams for chocolate crunch pops, which are similar to Maltesers.

Cola bottle gummies

Cola bottle gummies at Dollarama. Right: Cola bottle gummies at Bulk Barn.

Cola bottle gummies at Dollarama. Right: Cola bottle gummies at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs just $1 for a 125-gram bag of cola bottle candies.

That means you pay $0.80 per 100 grams.

You can get cola bottle candies at Bulk Barn for $1.57 per 100 grams.

Peanut M&M's

\u200b\u200bPeanut M&M's at Dollarama. Right: Peanut M&M's at Bulk Barn.

Peanut M&M's at Dollarama. Right: Peanut M&M's at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

At Dollarama, it costs $3 for a 100-gram bag of peanut M&M's.

It costs $2.14 per 100 grams for peanut M&M's at Bulk Barn.

Fudge cookies

Fudge cookies at Dollarama. Right: Fudge cookies at Bulk Barn.

Fudge cookies at Dollarama. Right: Fudge cookies at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $2.75 for a 290-gram box of fudge cookies at Dollarama.

That price works out to just $0.94 per 100 grams,

It costs $1.40 per 100 grams for fudge cookies at Bulk Bar.

Twix

Twix bars at Dollarama. Right: Twix bars at Bulk Barn.

Twix bars at Dollarama. Right: Twix bars at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get an 85-gram pack of Twix for $2 at Dollarama.

That means you pay $2.35 per 100 grams.

You can get Twix bars at Bulk Barn for $3.90 per 100 grams.

Mini chocolate chip cookies

Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies at Dollarama. Right: Mini chocolate chip cookies at Bulk Barn.

Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies at Dollarama. Right: Mini chocolate chip cookies at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $2.75 for a 156-gram box of Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies.

That works out to $1.76 per 100 grams.

You can get mini chocolate chip cookies for $1.56 per 100 grams at Bulk Barn.

Swedish Berries

Swedish Berries at Dollarama. Right: Finnish berries at Bulk Barn.

Swedish Berries at Dollarama. Right: Finnish berries at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

At Dollarama, it costs $2.50 for a 154-gram bag of Swedish Berries.

That price breaks down to $1.62 per 100 grams.

It costs $1.17 per 100 grams for Finnish berries at Bulk Barn.

Rolo

Rolo at Dollarama. Right: Rolo at Bulk Barn.

Rolo at Dollarama. Right: Rolo at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 52-gram pack of Rolo chocolate for $0.99 at Dollarama.

That works out to $1.90 per 100 grams.

You can get mini Rolo chocolates at Bulk Barn for $4.23 per 100 grams.

Sunflower seeds

Sunflower seeds at Dollarama. Right: Sunflower seeds at Bulk Barn.

Sunflower seeds at Dollarama. Right: Sunflower seeds at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $1.50 for a 210-gram bag of sunflower seeds at Dollarama.

That means you pay just $0.71 per 100 grams.

At Bulk Barn, it costs $0.97 per 100 grams for sunflower seeds.

Smarties

Smarties at Dollarama. Right: Smarties at Bulk Barn.

Smarties at Dollarama. Right: Smarties at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $2.50 for an 80-gram pack of Smarties at Dollarama.

That price works out to $3.12 per 100 grams.

You can get Smarties for $2.80 per 100 grams at Bulk Barn.

Rockets

Rockets at Dollarama. Right: Rockets at Bulk Barn.

Rockets at Dollarama. Right: Rockets at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 135-gram bag of Rockets candy at Dollarama for $1.50.

That means you pay $1.11 per 100 grams.

It costs $2.26 per 100 grams for Rockets candies at Bulk Barn.

Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds at Dollarama. Right: Pumpkin seeds at Bulk Barn.

Pumpkin seeds at Dollarama. Right: Pumpkin seeds at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $2 for a 140-gram bag of pumpkin seeds at Dollarama.

That price works out to $1.42 per 100 grams.

At Bulk Barn, pumpkin seeds cost $2.71 per 100 grams.

Skittles

Skittles at Dollarama. Right: Skittles at Bulk Barn.

Skittles at Dollarama. Right: Skittles at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 170-gram bag of Skittles for $2.50 at Dollarama.

That price breaks down to $1.47 per 100 grams.

It costs $3.22 per 100 grams for Skittles at Bulk Barn.

Hershey's Kisses

Hershey's Kisses at Dollarama. Right: Hershey's Kisses at Bulk Barn.

Hershey's Kisses at Dollarama. Right: Hershey's Kisses at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $3 for a 104-gram bag of Hershey's Kisses at Dollarama.

That means you pay $2.88 per 100 grams.

Hershey's Kisses cost $3.24 per 100 grams at Bulk Barn.

Aero

Aero bars at Dollarama. Right: Aero at Bulk Barn.

Aero bars at Dollarama. Right: Aero at Bulk Barn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 42-gram pack of Aero bars at Dollarama for just $0.99.

But that price works out to $2.35 per 100 grams.

It costs $3.95 per 100 grams for mini pieces of Aero at Bulk Barn.

WHICH STORE HAS THE LOWEST PRICES?

Now that the products have been compared, let's get into which store has the lowest prices.

Even though you can buy in bulk at Bulk Barn, most of the products Narcity compared are cheaper at Dollarama.

It's cheaper to get Tootsie Rolls, Hickory Sticks, Brookside chocolate-covered blueberries and acai, French creme cookies, Reese's Minis, chocolate toonies, Skor, Reese's Thins, Maltesers, cola bottle gummies, fudge cookies, Twix, Rolo, sunflower seeds, Rockets, pumpkin seeds, Skittles, Hershey's Kisses and Aero at Dollarama.

You get the lowest prices for peanut M&M's, mini chocolate chip cookies, Finnish berries and Smarties at Bulk Barn.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

bulk barndollarama
CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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