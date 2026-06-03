11 Dollarama grocery products you can get that are cheaper than items at Walmart
A lot of snacks have a better value at Dollarama.
There are a lot of grocery products at Dollarama, even though it's not what comes to mind when you think of a grocery store.
Some of those items cost less than what you get at Walmart.
You might assume Walmart always has the better value since it's known as a discount retailer for groceries, but some Dollarama prices are cheaper.
That includes prices for bread, oatmeal, granola bars, chocolate, and more items.
So, here are almost a dozen grocery products you can get for cheaper at Dollarama than at Walmart stores in Canada.
Wonder bread
Wonder bread at Dollarama. Right: Wonder bread at Walmart.
At Dollarama, it costs $2.50 for a 675-gram loaf of Wonder bread.
It costs $2.98 for a 675-gram loaf of Wonder bread at Walmart.
You can save $0.48 per loaf with the Dollarama item.
Dried pasta
Buongusto dried pasta at Dollarama. Right: Barilla dried pasta at Walmart.
Dollarama has budget brand Buongusto dried pasta, and you pay $1.25 for a 450-gram bag.
That price works out to just $0.27 per 100 grams.
Walmart has name-brand Barilla dried pasta, which costs $2.44 for a 410-gram box.
That breaks down to $0.59 per 100 grams.
You don't have to compare the price to the size of the item because the Dollarama product has a lower price even for a bigger size!
Instant noodles
Bowlfull instant noodles at Dollarama. Right: Mr. Noodles instant noodles at Walmart.
You can get two 65-gram bowls of Bowlfull instant noodles for $1.25 at Dollarama, which works out to $0.96 per 100 grams and $0.62 per bowl.
It costs $0.87 for a 64-gram bowl of Mr. Noodles instant noodles at Walmart, which works out to $1.35 per 100 grams.
The product at Dollarama is $0.39 cheaper per 100 grams and $0.25 cheaper per bowl than the item at Walmart.
Oat beverage
Earth's Own oat beverage at Dollarama. Right: Silk oat beverage at Walmart.
It costs $2.50 for a 946-millilitre bottle of Earth's Own oat beverage at Dollarama.
It costs $2.97 for a 946-millilitre bottle of Silk oat beverage at Walmart.
So, you pay $0.47 less per bottle at Dollarama for Earth's Own than at Walmart for Silk.
Silk almond beverage
Silk almond beverage at Dollarama. Right: Silk almond beverage at Walmart.
Silk almond beverage costs $2.75 at Dollarama for a 946-millilitre bottle.
Walmart also has Silk almond beverage, but a 946-millilitre bottle costs $2.97.
So, you pay $0.22 less per bottle at Dollarama for this product.
Quaker instant oatmeal
Quaker instant oatmeal at Dollarama. Right: Quaker instant oatmeal at Walmart.
It costs $3 for a 314-gram box of Quaker instant oatmeal at Dollarama. Each box comes with three flavours.
That price works out to just $0.95 per 100 grams.
It costs $3.67 for a 344-gram box of Quaker instant oatmeal at Walmart. Each box has one flavour.
That price breaks down to $1.06 per 100 grams.
Even though the product at Walmart is bigger, the Dollarama item is cheaper and you get more flavours in one box.
Dipps chocolate-covered granola bars
Dipps chocolate-covered granola bars at Dollarama. Right: Dipps chocolate-covered granola bars at Walmart.
Dollarama has a 156-gram box of Dipps chocolate-covered granola bars for $2.50, and each box comes with five bars.
That price breaks down to $1.60 per 100 grams and $0.50 per bar.
Walmart has a bulk-sized 935-gram box of Dipps chocolate-covered granola bars for $16.97, and each box comes with 30 bars.
That means you pay $1.81 per 100 grams and $0.56 per bar.
So, the smaller box at Dollarama offers a better value both per 100 grams and per granola bar than the bulk version at Walmart.
Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies
Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies at Dollarama. Right: Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies at Walmart.
It costs $2.75 for a 156-gram box of Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies at Dollarama, which works out to $1.76 per 100 grams.
It costs $2.98 for a 156-gram box of Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies at Walmart, which breaks down to $1.91 per 100 grams.
This product is $0.23 cheaper at Dollarama compared to Walmart.
Hershey's Kisses
Hershey's Kisses at Dollarama. Right: Hershey's Kisses at Walmart.
Dollarama has a 104-gram bag of Hershey's Kisses for $3, which breaks down to $2.88 per 100 grams.
At Walmart, a 200-gram bag of Hershey's Kisses costs $5.98, which works out to $2.99 per 100 grams.
Even though Walmart has a larger product, it doesn't offer a better value than the item at Dollarama. You pay $0.11 less per 100 grams at the Canadian dollar store.
Maltesers
Maltesers at Dollarama. Right: Maltesers at Walmart.
It costs $3 for a 100-gram bag of Maltesers at Dollarama.
A 165-gram bag of Maltesers at Walmart costs $5.48, which means you pay $3.32 per 100 grams.
You can save $0.32 per 100 grams by getting this product at Dollarama instead of Walmart.
Reese's Thins
Reese's Thins at Dollarama. Right: Reese's Thins at Walmart.
Dollarama has an 87-gram bag of Reese's Thins for $3, which works out to a cost of $3.44 per 100 grams.
Walmart has a 165-gram bag of Reese's Thins for $5.98, which breaks down to $3.62 per 100 grams.
You might expect the Walmart product to have a better value because the Dollarama item is so small, but you actually save $0.18 per 100 grams at Dollarama.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.