17 products you didn't know you could get at Dollarama that are cheaper than grocery stores

These items can help you save money on groceries. 🛒

bottles of olive oil on shelves at dollarama. right: person holding bag of made good granola bites at dollarama

Olive oil at Dollarama. Right: Made Good granola bites at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

Dollarama has a lot of food items that you probably don't even know you can get.

If you want to save money on groceries, many products have cheaper prices than grocery stores in Canada, including Costco, Walmart and Loblaws.

That's because Dollarama products typically cost $5 or less.

You can find everyday essentials and grocery staples like bread, cereal, oatmeal, tea, olive oil, pasta, and more at this Canadian retailer.

So, here are 17 products at Dollarama that you can buy to help save money on groceries.

Wonder bread

loaves of \u200bWonder bread at Dollarama. Right: loaves of Wonder bread at Walmart.

Wonder bread at Dollarama. Right: Wonder bread at Walmart.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

At Dollarama, a 675-gram loaf of Wonder bread costs $2.50.

It costs $2.98 for a 675-gram loaf of Wonder bread at Walmart.

That means you can save $0.48 per loaf by getting this item at Dollarama instead of Walmart.

Harvest Crunch cereal

boxes of \u200bHarvest Crunch granola cereal at Dollarama. Right: boxes of Harvest Crunch granola cereal at Loblaws.

Harvest Crunch granola cereal at Dollarama. Right: Harvest Crunch granola cereal at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $3.75 for a 475-gram box of Harvest Crunch granola cereal at Dollarama. That means you pay $0.78 per 100 grams.

At Loblaws, it costs $13.99 for a 1.4-kilogram box of Harvest Crunch granola cereal. That price breaks down to $0.99 per 100 grams.

So, the Dollarama item is $0.21 cheaper per 100 grams.

Quaker oatmeal

boxes of \u200bQuaker instant oatmeal at Dollarama. Right: boxes of Quaker instant oatmeal at Walmart.

Quaker instant oatmeal at Dollarama. Right: Quaker instant oatmeal at Walmart.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $3 for a 314-gram box of Quaker instant oatmeal at Dollarama. That price works out to just $0.95 per 100 grams.

It costs $3.67 for a 344-gram box of Quaker instant oatmeal at Walmart. That price breaks down to $1.06 per 100 grams.

Even though the product at Walmart is bigger, the Dollarama item is cheaper, and you get multiple flavours in one box.

Tetley orange pekoe tea

boxes of \u200bTetley orange pekoe tea at Dollarama. Right: boxes of Tetley orange pekoe tea at Walmart.

Tetley orange pekoe tea at Dollarama. Right: Tetley orange pekoe tea at Walmart.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $2.75 for a 113-gram box of Tetley orange pekoe tea, which breaks down to $2.43 per 100 grams.

Loblaws has a 227-gram box of Tetley orange pekoe tea for $6.99, which works out ot $3.07 per 100 grams.

Even though the product at Dollarama is smaller, it has a better value and costs $0.64 less per 100 grams than the item at Loblaws.

Silk almond beverage

bottles of \u200bSilk almond beverage at Dollarama. Right: \u200bbottles of Silk almond beverage at Walmart.

Silk almond beverage at Dollarama. Right: Silk almond beverage at Walmart.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Silk almond beverage costs $2.75 for a 946-millilitre bottle at Dollarama.

At Walmart, Silk almond beverage costs $2.97 a 946-millilitre bottle.

So, you pay $0.22 less per bottle at Dollarama for this product.

Oat beverage

bottles of Earth's Own oat beverage at Dollarama. Right: bottles of Silk oat beverage at Walmart.

Earth's Own oat beverage at Dollarama. Right: Silk oat beverage at Walmart.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $2.50 for a 946-millilitre bottle of Earth's Own oat beverage at Dollarama.

It costs $2.97 for a 946-millilitre bottle of Silk oat beverage at Walmart.

So, you pay $0.47 less per bottle at Dollarama for Earth's Own than at Walmart for Silk.

Vanilla extract

bottles of \u200bVanilla extract at Dollarama. Right: bottles of President's Choice vanilla extract at Loblaws.

Vanilla extract at Dollarama. Right: President's Choice vanilla extract at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A 250-millilitre bottle of artificial vanilla extract costs $2.25 at Dollarama. That price breaks down to $0.90 per 100 millilitres.

Loblaws has a 125-millilitre bottle of President's Choice pure vanilla extract for $11.99. That works out to a cost of $9.59 per 100 millilitres.

The price doesn't even need to be compared to the size because the Dollarama product is cheaper and bigger.

Made Good granola bites

person holding bag of \u200bMade Good granola bites at Dollarama. Right: boxes of Made Good granola bites at Loblaws.

Made Good granola bites at Dollarama. Right: Made Good granola bites at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Dollarama has a 100-gram bag of Made Good granola bites for $3.

At Loblaws, it costs $3.99 for a 120-gram box of Made Good granola bites, which works out to $3.32 per 100 grams.

You pay $0.32 less per 100 grams at Dollarama than at Loblaws.

Mini chocolate chip cookies

box of \u200bChips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies at Dollarama. Centre: boxes of Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies at Walmart. Right: boxes of Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies at Costco.

Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies at Dollarama. Centre: Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies at Walmart. Right: Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $2.75 for a 156-gram box of Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies at Dollarama, which works out to $1.76 per 100 grams.

It costs $2.98 for a 156-gram box of Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies at Walmart, which breaks down to $1.91 per 100 grams.

It costs $15.99 for an 850-gram box of Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies at Costco, which works out to $1.88 per 100 grams.

Dollarama has the better price than both stores, and the product is $0.23 and $0.12 cheaper per 100 grams compared to Walmart and Costco.

Dipps granola bars

boxes of \u200bDipps chocolate-covered granola bars at Dollarama. Centre: boxes of Dipps chocolate-covered granola bars at Walmart. Right: boxes of Dipps chocolate-covered granola bars at Loblaws.

Dipps chocolate-covered granola bars at Dollarama. Centre: Dipps chocolate-covered granola bars at Walmart. Right: Dipps chocolate-covered granola bars at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Dollarama has a 156-gram box of Dipps chocolate-covered granola bars for $2.50. That price breaks down to $1.60 per 100 grams.

Walmart has a 935-gram box of Dipps chocolate-covered granola bars for $16.97. That means you pay $1.81 per 100 grams.

Loblaws has a 935-gram box of Dipps chocolate-covered granola bars for $16.99. That price works out to $1.81 per 100 grams.

So, the smaller box at Dollarama is $0.21 cheaper per 100 grams than the bulk-sized boxes at Walmart and Loblaws.

Reese's Thins

bags of \u200bReese's Thins at Dollarama. Right: person holding bag of Reese's Thins at Walmart.

Reese's Thins at Dollarama. Right: Reese's Thins at Walmart.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Dollarama has an 87-gram bag of Reese's Thins for $3, which works out to $3.44 per 100 grams.

Walmart has a 165-gram bag of Reese's Thins for $5.98, which breaks down to $3.62 per 100 grams.

You might expect the Walmart product to have a better value because the Dollarama item is smaller, but you actually spend $0.18 less per 100 grams at Dollarama.

Maltesers

person holding bag of \u200bMaltesers at Dollarama. Centre: person holding bag of Maltesers at Walmart. Right: bags of Maltesers at Loblaws.

Maltesers at Dollarama. Centre: Maltesers at Walmart. Right: Maltesers at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $3 for a 100-gram bag of Maltesers at Dollarama.

A 165-gram bag of Maltesers at Walmart costs $5.48, which means you pay $3.32 per 100 grams.

Loblaws has a 324-gram bag of Maltesers for $11.99, which breaks down to $3.70 per 100 grams.

So, it's $0.32 and $0.70 cheaper per 100 grams at Dollarama than at Walmart and Loblaws.

Hersey's Kisses

bags of \u200bHershey's Kisses at Dollarama. Right: person holding bag of Hershey's Kisses at Walmart.

Hershey's Kisses at Dollarama. Right: Hershey's Kisses at Walmart.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Dollarama has a 104-gram bag of Hershey's Kisses for $3, which breaks down to $2.88 per 100 grams.

A 200-gram bag of Hershey's Kisses costs $5.98 at Walmart, which works out to $2.99 per 100 grams.

You pay $0.11 less per 100 grams at Dollarama, even though Walmart has a bigger product.

Skittles

bags of \u200bSkittles at Dollarama. Right: bag of Skittles at Loblaws.

Skittles at Dollarama. Right: Skittles at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $2.50 for a 170-gram bag of Skittles at Dollarama, which means you pay $1.47 per 100 grams.

At Loblaws, it costs $6.49 for a 320-gram bag of Skittles. That price breaks down to $2.02 per 100 grams.

There's a price difference of $0.55 per 100 grams between Dollarama and Loblaws.

Dried pasta

bags of \u200bBuongusto dried pasta at Dollarama. Right: boxes of Barilla dried pasta at Walmart.

Buongusto dried pasta at Dollarama. Right: Barilla dried pasta at Walmart.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Dollarama has a 450-gram bag of budget brand Buongusto dried pasta for $1.25.

That price breaks down to just $0.27 per 100 grams.

Walmart has a 410-gram box of name-brand Barilla dried pasta for $2.44.

That works out to a cost of $0.59 per 100 grams.

You don't even have to compare the price to the size of the item because the Dollarama product has a cheaper price tag and it's bigger!

Instant noodles

\u200bBowlfull instant noodles at Dollarama. Centre: person holding Mr. Noodles instant noodles at Walmart. Right: Mr. Noodles instant noodles at Loblaws.

Bowlfull instant noodles at Dollarama. Centre: Mr. Noodles instant noodles at Walmart. Right: Mr. Noodles instant noodles at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get two 65-gram bowls of Bowlfull instant noodles for $1.25 at Dollarama, which works out to $0.96 per 100 grams and $0.62 per bowl.

It costs $0.87 for a 64-gram bowl of Mr. Noodles instant noodles at Walmart, which breaks down to $1.35 per 100 grams.

Lobalws has a 64-gram bowl of Mr. Noodles instant noodles for $1.49, which works out to $2.32 per 100 grams.

The product at Dollarama is $0.39 and $1.36 cheaper per 100 grams than the items at Walmart and Loblaws.

Olive oil

bottles of \u200bBuongusto olive oil at Dollarama. Right: bottles of Gallo olive oil at Loblaws

Buongusto olive oil at Dollarama. Right: Gallo olive oil at Loblaws.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $3.50 for a 250-millilitre bottle of discount brand Buongusto olive oil at Dollarama. That works out to $1.40 per 100 millilitres.

At Loblaws, a two-litre bottle of name-brand Gallo olive oil is $15. That price breaks down to $1.50 per 100 millilitres.

You save $0.10 per 100 millilitres with the product at Dollarama.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

grocery stores in canadadollarama
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  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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