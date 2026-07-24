29 Dollarama products that cost just a few dollars and can save you money on groceries
Bread, peanut butter, cereal, rice, crackers, cookies, pop and more.
There are a lot of groceries at Dollarama, including some you might not know about.
You can save money by shopping for these products at the discount retailer instead of grocery stores in Canada.
Dollarama has bread, peanut butter, cereal, tea, rice, dried pasta, crackers, cookies, pop and more grocery items.
All of these products cost between $1 and $4, and while some are smaller, many come in the same sizes that you can also find at a grocery store.
If you want to save money on groceries, here are some food products you can get at Dollarama that you can buy.
Wonder bread
Wonder bread at Dollarama.
Dollarama has a 675-gram bag of Wonder bread for $2.75.
Hazelnut spread
Hazelnut spread at Dollarama.
You can get a 350-gram jar of hazelnut spread, which is similar to Nutella, at Dollarama for $2.75.
Kraft peanut butter
Kraft peanut butter at Dollarama.
At Dollarama, a 500-gram jar of Kraft peanut butter costs $4.
Quaker instant oatmeal
Quaker instant oatmeal at Dollarama.
Dollarama has a 314-gram box of Quaker instant oatmeal for $3.25 that comes with three flavours.
It has eight packets of oatmeal, which means you pay $0.40 per packet.
Froot Loops
Froot Loops at Dollarama.
It costs $3 for a 230-gram box of Froot Loops cereal at Dollarama.
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Cinnamon Toast Crunch at Dollarama.
At Dollarama, you can get a 354-gram box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch for $3.75.
Honey Nut Cheerios
Honey Nut Cheerios at Dollarama.
It costs $2.75 for a 292-gram box of Honey Nut Cheerios at Dollarama.
Harvest Crunch granola
Harvest Crunch granola cereal at Dollarama.
Dollarama has a 510-gram box of Harvest Crunch granola cereal for $3.75.
Vanilla extract
Vanilla extract at Dollarama.
It costs $2.25 at Dollarama for a 250-millilitre bottle of vanilla extract.
Tetley orange pekoe tea
Tetley orange pekoe tea at Dollarama.
It costs $2.75 for an 113-gram box of Tetley orange pekoe tea that comes with 36 tea bags.
That means you pay just $0.07 per tea bag.
Dried pasta
Buongusto dried pasta at Dollarama.
It costs $1.25 for a 450-gram bag of Buongusto dried pasta at Dollarama.
You can get penne, spaghettini and more types of pasta.
Basmati rice
Basmati rice at Dollarama.
It costs $2.50 for a 800-gram bag of basmati rice at Dollarama.
Kraft Dinner
Kraft Dinner at Dollarama.
You can get a 200-gram box of Kraft Dinner at Dollarama for $1.50.
Instant noodles
Bowlfull instant ramen noodles at Dollarama.
It costs $1 for three 85-gram bags of Bowlfull instant ramen noodles at Dollarama, which means you pay $0.33 per bag.
Ritz crackers
Ritz crackers at Dollarama.
At Dollarama, it costs $2.75 for a 180-gram box of Ritz crackers.
Goldfish
Goldfish crackers at Dollarama.
It costs $2.75 for a 200-gram bag of Goldfish crackers at Dollarama.
Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies
Chips Ahoy mini chocolate cookies at Dollarama.
Dollarama has a 156-gram box of Chips Ahoy mini chocolate cookies for $2.75.
There are six pouches of cookies, which means you pay $0.45 per pouch.
French creme cookies
French creme cookies at Dollarama.
You can get a 300-gram pack of French creme cookies for $2.50 at Dollarama.
Rice Krispies Squares
Rice Krispies Squares at Dollarama.
It costs $2.50 at Dollarama for a 132-gram box of Rice Krispies Squares that comes with six bars.
That price works out to $0.41 per bar.
Oreo minis
Oreo minis at Dollarama.
You can get a 200-gram bag of Oreo minis at Dollarama for $2.75.
Dollarama also has a box of mini Oreo cookies for $2.75, but the product is smaller, so the bag gets you a better value.
Dipps granola bars
Dipps granola bars at Dollarama.
Dollarama has a 156-gram box of Dipps granola bars for $2.50.
It comes with five granola bars, which means you pay $0.50 per bar.
Miss Vickie's chips
Miss Vickie's chips at Dollarama.
You can get a 140-gram bag of Miss Vickie's chips for $3 at Dollarama.
Made Good granola bites
Made Good granola bites at Dollarama.
It costs $3 for a 100-gram bag of Made Good granola bites at Dollarama.
Pop-Tarts
Pop-Tarts at Dollarama.
It costs $3 for a 384-gram box of Pop-Tarts at Dollarama.
You can get boxes of chocolate fudge, strawberry and more flavours.
Microwave popcorn
Act II microwave popcorn at Dollarama.
It costs $2 for a 234-gram box of Act II microwave popcorn at Dollarama.
You get three bags of popcorn in the box, so the price breaks down to $0.66 per bag.
Skittles
Skittles at Dollarama.
At Dollarama, it costs $2.50 for a 170-gram bag of Skittles.
Reese's Minis
Reese's Minis at Dollarama.
You can get a 104-gram bag of Reese's Minis for $3 at Dollarama.
Hershey's Kisses
Hershey's Kisses at Dollarama.
It costs $3 for a 104-gram bag of Hershey's Kisses at Dollarama.
Pop
Pop cases at Dollarama.
It costs $3.50 for a case of six 222-millilitre cans of pop at Dollarama, which works out to $0.26 per 100 millilitres.
You can get cases of Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, 7 Up, and Orange Crush.
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These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.