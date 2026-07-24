29 Dollarama products that cost just a few dollars and can save you money on groceries

Bread, peanut butter, cereal, rice, crackers, cookies, pop and more.

boxes of pop tarts at dollarama. right: bags of wonder bread on shelves at dollarama

Pop-Tarts at Dollarama. Right: Wonder bread at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

There are a lot of groceries at Dollarama, including some you might not know about.

You can save money by shopping for these products at the discount retailer instead of grocery stores in Canada.

Dollarama has bread, peanut butter, cereal, tea, rice, dried pasta, crackers, cookies, pop and more grocery items.

All of these products cost between $1 and $4, and while some are smaller, many come in the same sizes that you can also find at a grocery store.

If you want to save money on groceries, here are some food products you can get at Dollarama that you can buy.

Wonder bread

bags of \u200bWonder bread at Dollarama

Wonder bread at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Dollarama has a 675-gram bag of Wonder bread for $2.75.

Hazelnut spread

jars of Hazelnut spread at Dollarama

Hazelnut spread at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 350-gram jar of hazelnut spread, which is similar to Nutella, at Dollarama for $2.75.

Kraft peanut butter

jars of Kraft peanut butter at Dollarama

Kraft peanut butter at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

At Dollarama, a 500-gram jar of Kraft peanut butter costs $4.

Quaker instant oatmeal

boxes of \u200b\u200bQuaker instant oatmeal at Dollarama

Quaker instant oatmeal at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Dollarama has a 314-gram box of Quaker instant oatmeal for $3.25 that comes with three flavours.

It has eight packets of oatmeal, which means you pay $0.40 per packet.

Froot Loops

boxes of Froot Loops at Dollarama

Froot Loops at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $3 for a 230-gram box of Froot Loops cereal at Dollarama.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

boxes of Cinnamon Toast Crunch at Dollarama

Cinnamon Toast Crunch at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

At Dollarama, you can get a 354-gram box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch for $3.75.

Honey Nut Cheerios

boxes of Honey Nut Cheerios at Dollarama

Honey Nut Cheerios at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $2.75 for a 292-gram box of Honey Nut Cheerios at Dollarama.

Harvest Crunch granola

boxes of Harvest Crunch granola cereal at Dollarama

Harvest Crunch granola cereal at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Dollarama has a 510-gram box of Harvest Crunch granola cereal for $3.75.

Vanilla extract

bottles of Vanilla extract at Dollarama

Vanilla extract at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $2.25 at Dollarama for a 250-millilitre bottle of vanilla extract.

Tetley orange pekoe tea

boxes of Tetley orange pekoe tea at Dollarama

Tetley orange pekoe tea at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $2.75 for an 113-gram box of Tetley orange pekoe tea that comes with 36 tea bags.

That means you pay just $0.07 per tea bag.

Dried pasta

bags of Buongusto dried pasta at Dollarama

Buongusto dried pasta at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $1.25 for a 450-gram bag of Buongusto dried pasta at Dollarama.

You can get penne, spaghettini and more types of pasta.

Basmati rice

bags of Basmati rice at Dollarama

Basmati rice at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $2.50 for a 800-gram bag of basmati rice at Dollarama.

Kraft Dinner

boxes of Kraft Dinner at Dollarama

Kraft Dinner at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 200-gram box of Kraft Dinner at Dollarama for $1.50.

Instant noodles

bags of Bowlfull instant ramen noodles at Dollarama

Bowlfull instant ramen noodles at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $1 for three 85-gram bags of Bowlfull instant ramen noodles at Dollarama, which means you pay $0.33 per bag.

Ritz crackers

boxes of Ritz crackers at Dollarama

Ritz crackers at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

At Dollarama, it costs $2.75 for a 180-gram box of Ritz crackers.

Goldfish

bags of Goldfish crackers at Dollarama

Goldfish crackers at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $2.75 for a 200-gram bag of Goldfish crackers at Dollarama.

Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies

boxes of Chips Ahoy mini chocolate cookies at Dollarama

Chips Ahoy mini chocolate cookies at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Dollarama has a 156-gram box of Chips Ahoy mini chocolate cookies for ​$2.75.

There are six pouches of cookies, which means you pay $0.45 per pouch.

French creme cookies

packs of French creme cookies at Dollarama

French creme cookies at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 300-gram pack of French creme cookies for $2.50 at Dollarama.

Rice Krispies Squares

boxes of Rice Krispies Squares at dollarama

Rice Krispies Squares at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $2.50 at Dollarama for a 132-gram box of Rice Krispies Squares that comes with six bars.

That price works out to $0.41 per bar.

Oreo minis

person holding bag of Oreo minis at Dollarama

Oreo minis at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 200-gram bag of Oreo minis at Dollarama for $2.75.

Dollarama also has a box of mini Oreo cookies for $2.75, but the product is smaller, so the bag gets you a better value.

Dipps granola bars

boxes of Dipps granola bars at Dollarama

Dipps granola bars at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Dollarama has a 156-gram box of Dipps granola bars for $2.50.

It comes with five granola bars, which means you pay $0.50 per bar.

Miss Vickie's chips

bags of Miss Vickie's chips at Dollarama

Miss Vickie's chips at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 140-gram bag of Miss Vickie's chips for $3 at Dollarama.

Made Good granola bites

person holding bag of Made Good granola bites at Dollarama

Made Good granola bites at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $3 for a 100-gram bag of Made Good granola bites at Dollarama.

Pop-Tarts

boxes of \u200b\u200bPop-Tarts at Dollarama

Pop-Tarts at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $3 for a 384-gram box of Pop-Tarts at Dollarama.

You can get boxes of chocolate fudge, strawberry and more flavours.

Microwave popcorn

boxes of Act II microwave popcorn at Dollarama

Act II microwave popcorn at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $2 for a 234-gram box of Act II microwave popcorn at Dollarama.

You get three bags of popcorn in the box, so the price breaks down to $0.66 per bag.

Skittles

bag of Skittles at Dollarama

Skittles at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

At Dollarama, it costs $2.50 for a 170-gram bag of Skittles.

Reese's Minis

person holding bag of Reese's Minis at Dollarama

Reese's Minis at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 104-gram bag of Reese's Minis for $3 at Dollarama.

Hershey's Kisses

person holding bag of Hershey's Kisses at Dollarama

Hershey's Kisses at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $3 for a 104-gram bag of Hershey's Kisses at Dollarama.

Pop

Pop cases on shelves at Dollarama

Pop cases at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $3.50 for a case of six 222-millilitre cans of pop at Dollarama, which works out to $0.26 per 100 millilitres.

You can get cases of Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, 7 Up, and Orange Crush.

READ NEXT: We checked the prices of 27 snacks at Bulk Barn and Dollarama to see which store is cheaper

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

grocery stores in canadadollarama
CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

17 products you didn't know you could get at Dollarama that are cheaper than grocery stores

These items can help you save money on groceries. 🛒

11 Dollarama grocery products you can get that are cheaper than items at Walmart

A lot of snacks have a better value at Dollarama.

13 products at Walmart that are actually cheaper than Dollarama

Some price differences are close to $2 per 100 grams.

This Ontario town steps from 2 warm-water beaches is the best spot to live in the province

You can enjoy lakeside living.

Canada's fall forecast reveals which days it will be snowy in these provinces

You might see the first snow of the season before November.

Canada's largest nude beach is in BC and here's why you need to visit (from someone who did)

❗🗞️ Breaking nudes: summer is here.

Destruction of properties near Clinton may be worst in B.C.'s fire season so far

Properties destroyed to Clinton, B.C., wildfire

Trump hitting countries, including Canada, with forced labour tariffs

Trump implements forced labour tariffs

You could be part of an $8 million class action lawsuit if you bought beef in Canada

This is related to alleged price fixing.

I compared pizza slices from Costco and Loblaws to see which one comes out on top

🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕

I ranked Canada's major airports by letter grades — one deserves detention

We don't catch flights or feelings at this one... ✈️

Ontario's fall forecast says there will be snow and cooler temperatures on these days

A cooler-than-normal season is forecast.