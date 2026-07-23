This Ontario town steps from 2 warm-water beaches is the best spot to live in the province
You can enjoy lakeside living.
If your dream life includes morning walks on the beach, ice cream by the water and a laid-back small-town atmosphere, this Ontario destination deserves a spot on your radar.
When Narcity Canada asked readers on Facebook for the best spot to live in Ontario, this picturesque lakeside community popped up in the comments.
Nestled along the shores of Lake Erie, Port Stanley is a charming harbour town known for its beautiful beaches, local boutiques and welcoming small-town feel.
Whether you're looking for a peaceful place to settle down or simply planning a summer escape, it's easy to see why this spot has earned a loyal following.
The town's biggest draw is Main Beach, which the regional tourism organization describes as "one of the finest stretches of sandy beach on Lake Erie's north shore." Its warm water and smooth shoreline have made it a summer hot spot, attracting both visitors and locals looking to spend their days swimming and relaxing by the shore.
Port Stanley is also home to Little Beach, a smaller, quieter stretch of sand located nearby.
Beyond its beaches, Port Stanley offers plenty of small-town comforts for those looking to put down roots.
Residents can enjoy local restaurants, cafés, shops and year-round events, along with waterfront walks, live music, galleries and outdoor activities. With its historic harbour, friendly community and slower pace of life, the village has plenty to experience beyond the summer months.
According to Port Stanley's Instagram page, relocating here is a "fantastic idea." The post highlights everything from the friendly community and small-town charm to year-round events, shopping opportunities and "the best restaurants around."
Current Zolo stats show that the average house price in Port Stanley is $1,525,000.
With postcard-worthy waterfront views, a relaxed pace of life and plenty to explore, it's no surprise this Ontario beach town is one readers say is one of the best places to call home.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.