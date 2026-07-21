This new best employers in Canada ranking reveals the top companies to work for

So many education, banking, IT, and retail companies made the 2026 list.

canadian blood services sign. right: person riding bike in front of Université de Sherbrooke building

Canadian Blood Services sign. Right: Universite de Sherbrooke campus.

@canadaslifeline | Instagram, @usherbrooke | Instagram
Senior Writer

A new ranking of the best employers in Canada just dropped, so you can find the top places to work.

There are many well-known companies, organizations, and institutions on this year's list.

Forbes recently put out the Canada's Best Employers For Company Culture ranking for 2026 and revealed the "workplaces that have created thriving environments" for employees.

More than 37,000 Canadian-based employees at companies with at least 500 people in the country were anonymously surveyed by Statista for this ranking.

The employees were asked if they would recommend their employer to others and to rate it on aspects of company culture, including fairness, inclusivity, work-life balance, and opportunities for career advancement.

Also, respondents were asked if they would recommend their previous employers and companies they know through industry experience or through friends or family who worked there.

Those results were combined with Forbes-Statista employee surveys from the past three years, then scores were calculated for each company.

Only the 200 organizations with the highest scores made the 2026 list of Canada's Best Employers For Company Culture.

Here are the top 10 employers in Canada for company culture, according to this Forbes ranking:

  1. Université Laval
  2. Université de Sherbrooke
  3. Oak Valley Health
  4. Manitoba Public Insurance
  5. Bethany Care Society
  6. George Brown College
  7. Stantec
  8. Canadian Blood Services
  9. Niagara Health System
  10. Home Hardware

After that, Humber Polytechnic is 11th, Centre for Addiction and Mental Health is 12th, DCX Technology is 13th, Mosaic is 14th, Michelin North America is 15th, IG Wealth Management is 16th, McCain Foods is 17th, Apple is 18th, Business Development Bank of Canada is 19th, and Intact Financial is 20th.

There are a lot of well-known companies and organizations across the country that made the top 50 of this Forbes ranking.

That includes CIBC (22nd), BC Hydro (24th), Dalhousie University (25th), Sun Life (29th), McMaster University (32nd), National Bank of Canada (36th), Aritzia (38th), University of Toronto (40th), Goodyear (44th), Indeed (46th), BMO Financial Group (48th), and Arby's (49th).

Further down the list, here's how some other well-known employers rank:

  • The Hershey Company — 54th
  • Hydro-Québec — 57th
  • Indigo Books & Music — 59th
  • Microsoft — 62nd
  • Cactus Club Café — 71st
  • Scotiabank — 74th
  • Best Buy — 75th
  • Ubisoft — 89th
  • Deloitte — 90th
  • University of British Columbia — 97th
  • H&M — 103rd
  • NAV Canada — 108th
  • Lululemon — 110th
  • Queen's University — 119th
  • Starbucks — 123rd
  • McGill University — 126th
  • Amazon Canada — 128th
  • Shopify — 143rd
  • TD Bank Group — 161st
  • Rogers Communications — 164th
  • CBC/Radio-Canada — 169th
  • Simon Fraser University — 190th
  • Mark's — 195th
  • Farm Boy — 199th

The most common industries on the Forbes ranking include education, healthcare, banking, IT, telecommunications, food and beverage, retail, and utilities.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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Canada News
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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