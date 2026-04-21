These companies were just named Canada's top employers for 2026 and here's why
Some well-known employers like IKEA, Loblaws, Parks Canada and UBC made the list.
A new list of the best employers in Canada is out now.
It highlights some of the top places to work across the country based on the "values at the heart of their organizational culture."
The Canada's Greenest Employers list for 2026 was just announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc., which organizes the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.
Any employer in Canada can apply to the competition, whether it's in the private or public sector, and regardless of the size of its workforce.
Employers are then selected based on the uniqueness and effectiveness of their environmental initiatives, whether they've successfully reduced their own environmental footprint, whether their employees are involved in and contribute to the programs, and whether environmental initiatives are linked to the employer's public identity and attract new employees or customers.
There are a hundred employers on the 2026 list, with each ranked alphabetically.
These companies are hailed as "sustainability leaders that put environmental values at the heart of their organizational culture."
Some of the greenest employers this year are well-known companies, businesses, governments, universities like BC Hydro, City of Calgary, CIBC, Concordia University, Desjardins Group, IKEA Canada, Labatt Breweries of Canada, Loblaw Companies Limited, Parks Canada, Rogers Communications, Staples Canada, TD Bank Group, The Beer Store, Toronto Zoo, University of British Columbia, University of Toronto, City of Vancouver and Western University.
Also, the Canada's Greenest Employers list has "reasons for selection," which details the green initiatives that got these top employers a spot on the list.
Aramark Canada supports a Grounds for Your Garden program that, in partnership with on-site Starbucks locations, packages used coffee grounds for employees and customers to use in their home gardens.
Concordia University manages an on-campus program to donate and sell used furniture and equipment within the campus and the community.
City of Guelph has a pollinator-friendly green roof at city hall with the "Air-Bee-N-Bee" structure, so pollinators can hibernate in the winter.
IKEA Canada has an As-Is program that offers customers returned products, display pieces and overstocked items at lower prices.
Loblaw Companies Limited manages a food waste diversion program with Loop Resource to convert waste food products into animal feed for farms across the country.
Newfoundland Power transitions power corridors, hydro right-of-ways and decommissioned sites into habitats with native flowering plant species.
Sanofi Canada has an on-site herb and vegetable garden that employees maintain and harvest.
Employees of Siemens Canada can use their personal spending account for green living expenses like transit passes, energy-efficient appliances, and car or bike-sharing memberships.
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada employees help maintain the on-site Teaching Garden, which is modelled on the Japanese shumei gardening principle of growing food with minimal environmental impact.
The University of British Columbia offers discounted e-bike memberships and a $400 rebate for e-bike purchases to encourage employees to bike to work.
Unilever Canada has an employee-led Sustainable Living Team that organizes environmental initiatives like beach, park and river clean-ups.
Vancouver Aquarium manages Canada's only marine mammal rescue centre that helps rehabilitate marine animals and return them to their natural habitats.
"Environmental leadership is increasingly important to younger generations entering the workforce," said Sonja Verpoort, assistant editor at Mediacorp Canada Inc. "These are workplaces where young people can feel that their daily work contributes to a more sustainable future."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.