These companies were just named Canada's top employers for 2026 and here's why

Some well-known employers like IKEA, Loblaws, Parks Canada and UBC made the list.

exterior of concordia university building with c sign. right: parks canada employees walking on a trail

Concordia University building. Right: Parks Canada employees.

@concordiauniversity | Instagram, @parks.canada | Instagram
Senior Writer

A new list of the best employers in Canada is out now.

It highlights some of the top places to work across the country based on the "values at the heart of their organizational culture."

The Canada's Greenest Employers list for 2026 was just announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc., which organizes the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

Any employer in Canada can apply to the competition, whether it's in the private or public sector, and regardless of the size of its workforce.

Employers are then selected based on the uniqueness and effectiveness of their environmental initiatives, whether they've successfully reduced their own environmental footprint, whether their employees are involved in and contribute to the programs, and whether environmental initiatives are linked to the employer's public identity and attract new employees or customers.

There are a hundred employers on the 2026 list, with each ranked alphabetically.

These companies are hailed as "sustainability leaders that put environmental values at the heart of their organizational culture."

Some of the greenest employers this year are well-known companies, businesses, governments, universities like BC Hydro, City of Calgary, CIBC, Concordia University, Desjardins Group, IKEA Canada, Labatt Breweries of Canada, Loblaw Companies Limited, Parks Canada, Rogers Communications, Staples Canada, TD Bank Group, The Beer Store, Toronto Zoo, University of British Columbia, University of Toronto, City of Vancouver and Western University.

Also, the Canada's Greenest Employers list has "reasons for selection," which details the green initiatives that got these top employers a spot on the list.

Aramark Canada supports a Grounds for Your Garden program that, in partnership with on-site Starbucks locations, packages used coffee grounds for employees and customers to use in their home gardens.

Concordia University manages an on-campus program to donate and sell used furniture and equipment within the campus and the community.

City of Guelph has a pollinator-friendly green roof at city hall with the "Air-Bee-N-Bee" structure, so pollinators can hibernate in the winter.

IKEA Canada has an As-Is program that offers customers returned products, display pieces and overstocked items at lower prices.

Loblaw Companies Limited manages a food waste diversion program with Loop Resource to convert waste food products into animal feed for farms across the country.

Newfoundland Power transitions power corridors, hydro right-of-ways and decommissioned sites into habitats with native flowering plant species.

Sanofi Canada has an on-site herb and vegetable garden that employees maintain and harvest.

Employees of Siemens Canada can use their personal spending account for green living expenses like transit passes, energy-efficient appliances, and car or bike-sharing memberships.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada employees help maintain the on-site Teaching Garden, which is modelled on the Japanese shumei gardening principle of growing food with minimal environmental impact.

The University of British Columbia offers discounted e-bike memberships and a $400 rebate for e-bike purchases to encourage employees to bike to work.

Unilever Canada has an employee-led Sustainable Living Team that organizes environmental initiatives like beach, park and river clean-ups.

Vancouver Aquarium manages Canada's only marine mammal rescue centre that helps rehabilitate marine animals and return them to their natural habitats.

"Environmental leadership is increasingly important to younger generations entering the workforce," said Sonja Verpoort, assistant editor at Mediacorp Canada Inc. "These are workplaces where young people can feel that their daily work contributes to a more sustainable future."

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

university of torontoparks canadaikea canadabest employers in canada
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

A new Canada's best employers list is out and here's why these are the top places to work

This list includes federal government agencies, universities, retailers and other companies.

The best employers in Canada were named and this is why they're the top places to work

Sabbaticals for travel, extra days off, work-from-anywhere policies, and more perks! 👀

Canada's top employers for 2026 were named and these are the best companies to work for

Some employers offer work-from-anywhere policies, commuting allowances, product discounts, and more.

Canadian universities dominated the top 10 of a new world's best universities ranking

But we don't have the number one school anymore. 👀

Old Age Security payments for April will be bigger and you could get more money soon

Maximum payment amounts are over $700.

Gunman at Mexico pyramids kills Canadian tourist

Canadian tourist killed, another injured after gunman opens fire at Mexico pyramids

I moved from Toronto to a small town in Ontario and these 7 things were major culture shocks

I went to live out my Stars Hallow dreams...

8 weirdly specific things I'm always asked as a Canadian travelling abroad

"Do you know my friend Bobby?" No...

Alberta to do away with twice-a-year time change

Alberta's government says it will do away with twice-a-year time change

Poll suggests more Tory voters now want new leader

Poll suggests more Conservative voters now want to replace Poilievre as leader

I'll be skipping these 7 things at the Calgary Stampede this year

Take from me — a Stampede regular.🤠

IRCC acting on auditor recommendations: official

Deputy minister says immigration department fixing integrity issues cited by auditor

Provinces to allow cross-border booze sales by May

Provinces on track to allow cross-border alcohol sales by next month, Ottawa says