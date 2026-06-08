9 majestic natural wonders less than 2 hours from Toronto to visit this summer
It's time for a road trip!
Summer is the perfect time to hit the road and explore some of Ontario's most spectacular natural wonders. Luckily, you don't have to venture far from Toronto to find scenery that feels like another world.
Within two hours of the city, you can discover destinations filled with breathtaking geological formations, sparkling waterways, dramatic cliffs, and other awe-inspiring natural attractions.
Whether you're hoping to cool off beside crystal-clear water, hike to panoramic lookouts, or admire towering waterfalls, these spots offer plenty of opportunities for a memorable summer adventure.
Here are nine incredible natural wonders within two hours of Toronto that deserve a spot on your summer bucket list.
Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area
Price: $10.50 + per adult
Address: 7200 Appleby Line, Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Just an hour outside the city, you can discover a picturesque conservation area filled with natural wonders. According to the website, it "will take your breath away" with its thousand-year-old cedars growing from the rock, and towering cliffs with soaring views.
You'll want to head to Buffalo Crag Lookout, which boasts one of the "best" views of the escarpment year-round.
Cheltenham Badlands
Price: $10 + per vehicle
Address: 1739 Olde Base Line Rd., Caledon, ON
Why You Need To Go: Just a short drive from Toronto, the Cheltenham Badlands will have you feeling like you've jetted off to another planet. Its rolling red hills look more like the surface of Mars than Ontario, creating a surreal landscape that stands out from anything else in the region. A raised boardwalk trail runs through the area, offering an up-close look at the unusual terrain.
According to the Ontario Heritage Trust, "the site is one of the most recognizable and visited natural heritage landmarks in Southern Ontario."
Rockwood Conservation Area
Price: $9.50 per adult
Address: 161 Fall St. S., Rockwood, ON
Why You Need To Go: This scenic destination near Toronto is full of unique landscapes and is worth a summer adventure. Located about an hour from the city, Rockwood Conservation Area is known for its dramatic limestone formations, caves, and glacial potholes, including what the conservation authority describes as "one of the world's largest."
Beyond its geology, the conservation area features picturesque trails, a beach, and lots of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. You can spend the day hiking the trails, paddling along the river, or taking in the dreamy surroundings.
Elora Quarry
Price: $12.50 per adult
When: June 12 to Labour Day, 2026
Address: 319 Wellington County Rd., Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: Elora Quarry Conservation Area is a popular summer destination located roughly 90 minutes from Toronto. The dreamy limestone quarry is known for its striking blue-green water and scenic cliffs that rise as high as 40 feet above the shoreline.
You can spend the day swimming, unwinding on the beach, enjoying a picnic, and taking in the scenery. Access is by reservation only, so it's a good idea to check the website for availability before visiting.
Tew Falls
Price: $16.50 per vehicle and driver
Address: 581 Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: You don't need to make the trip to Niagara to see an impressive waterfall. Just outside Toronto, this majestic cascade plunges 41 metres, making it one of the tallest waterfalls in the region and only slightly shorter than Niagara Falls.
The cascade can be found along the Dundas Peak & Tew Falls Loop in the Spencer Gorge Conservation Area, where you can combine waterfall views with a scenic hike. While exploring the area, you can also make your way to Dundas Peak, a popular lookout known for its sweeping views of the surrounding landscape.
Eramosa Karst Conservation Area
Price: $8.50 parking fee per day
Address: Upper Mt Albion Rd., Stoney Creek, ON
Why You Need To Go: Just over an hour from Toronto, Eramosa Karst Conservation Area gives you a chance to explore one of Ontario's unique natural landscapes. The conservation area is known for its geological features, including caves, sinkholes, springs, forests, and open grasslands.
A network of trails totalling about 4 kilometres winds through the property, and you can discover karst formations, including a cave that extends approximately 335 metres, along the way.
Mono Cliffs Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + per daily vehicle permit
Address: 795122 3rd Line E., Orangeville, ON
Why You Need To Go: For a nature-filled day trip with spectacular scenery, Mono Cliffs Provincial Park is worth a drive from Toronto. Located about 80 minutes from the city, the park is known for its rugged cliffs, forested trails, and stunning escarpment views.
One of its most memorable routes is the Spillway Trail, which takes you through a narrow canyon flanked by towering rock walls. You can also explore the Cliff-Top Side Trail, where elevated paths wind past limestone cliffs that rise up to 30 metres above the surrounding landscape.
White Water Walk
Price: $21 per adult
Address: 4330 River Rd., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: This boardwalk trail, located about an hour and a half from Toronto, takes you past some truly epic scenery. You can experience the roar of some of North America's largest white water rapids at this spot. The journey includes a lookout platform, an elevator ride into the gorge, and a 73-metre tunnel.
You can easily make a day trip or weekend getaway out of the experience, and visit nearby destinations and attractions like Niagara Falls, the Niagara Parks Power Station, Butterfly Conservatory, and more.
Rattray Marsh Conservation Area
Price: Free
Address: Jack Darling Memorial Park, 1180 Lakeshore Rd. W., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: You don't need to go far from Toronto to stumble upon a unique natural wonder. This conservation area, located in Mississauga, is home to a rare beach and some beautiful scenery.
Its cobble beach is situated just off the Waterfront Trail and is considered globally rare, formed as waves push stones onto the shore over time.
The conservation also features wildlife, boardwalk trails, and lush forests.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.