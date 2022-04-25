This Trail Near Toronto Takes You Through A 73-Metre Tunnel To Roaring White Water Rapids
It's reopening this weekend!
If you're craving adventure, then add this spot to your weekend plans. The Niagara Parks White Water Walk is officially reopening for the season, and it will take you to some truly spectacular sights.
Located along the Niagara River, the White Water Walk lets you experience the power of surging rapids firsthand, and it's welcoming visitors back starting April 30.
The attraction begins with an elevator ride that takes you down 70 metres to the base of the Niagara Gorge. Next, you'll travel through a 73-metre tunnel and explore a boardwalk trail that takes you along the very edge of the whitewater.
The boardwalk includes several viewing platforms that allow to get right up close to the waves and snap some epic photos. The white water rapids are the largest in North America, and some of the "wildest" in the world. The rapids travel at 48 kilometres an hour and are Class 6, the highest classification.
The water is too dangerous for rafting and kayaking, but it makes for some amazing sights and photo opportunities. Along the quarter-mile boardwalk, you'll also get views of the Niagara Gorge's 410-million-year-old rock layers.
If you're looking for more spring adventures in the Niagara region, you can take a trip to Magnolia Allée to see some stunning blooms, or cycle your way to different wineries on this bike tour.
The White Water Walk costs $17 per adult and is open until November, so there's lots of time to explore this breathtaking spot.
White Water Walk
Price: $17 per adult
When: Reopening April 30, 2022
Address: 4330 River Rd., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: This boardwalk trail takes you past some of the largest white water rapids in North America, and it's a spectacular spring adventure.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.