NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
white water walk

This Trail Near Toronto Takes You Through A 73-Metre Tunnel To Roaring White Water Rapids

It's reopening this weekend!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
White Water Walk in Niagara, Ontario.

White Water Walk in Niagara, Ontario.

@shar.main.e | Instagram, @kniboos | Instagram

If you're craving adventure, then add this spot to your weekend plans. The Niagara Parks White Water Walk is officially reopening for the season, and it will take you to some truly spectacular sights.

Located along the Niagara River, the White Water Walk lets you experience the power of surging rapids firsthand, and it's welcoming visitors back starting April 30.

The attraction begins with an elevator ride that takes you down 70 metres to the base of the Niagara Gorge. Next, you'll travel through a 73-metre tunnel and explore a boardwalk trail that takes you along the very edge of the whitewater.

The boardwalk includes several viewing platforms that allow to get right up close to the waves and snap some epic photos. The white water rapids are the largest in North America, and some of the "wildest" in the world. The rapids travel at 48 kilometres an hour and are Class 6, the highest classification.

The water is too dangerous for rafting and kayaking, but it makes for some amazing sights and photo opportunities. Along the quarter-mile boardwalk, you'll also get views of the Niagara Gorge's 410-million-year-old rock layers.

If you're looking for more spring adventures in the Niagara region, you can take a trip to Magnolia Allée to see some stunning blooms, or cycle your way to different wineries on this bike tour.

The White Water Walk costs $17 per adult and is open until November, so there's lots of time to explore this breathtaking spot.

White Water Walk

Price: $17 per adult

When: Reopening April 30, 2022

Address: 4330 River Rd., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: This boardwalk trail takes you past some of the largest white water rapids in North America, and it's a spectacular spring adventure.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...