This Niagara Wine Tour Will Take You On A Boozy Bike Ride Past Blossoming Orchards
Cycle through a pink wonderland.
What better way to enjoy the spring blooms than with a side of booze and biking? This Niagara wine tour will take you on a trip past blossoming orchards for a stunning adventure.
Grape Escape Wine Tours has officially reopened for the season, and you can book a bike ride experience around various Niagara vineyards.The tours are extra beautiful during the spring, when the orchards in the area burst into vibrant pink blooms.
There are several experiences to choose from, including a Morning Bicycle Tour and a Lunch & Winery Bicycle tour. The most popular is the Afternoon Bicycle Tour, which takes you along an approximately 20 km route to three different wineries.
At each stop, you'll be served a tasting flight as well as cheese and charcuterie at one location. You can sip boozy beverages while gazing out at the blossoming countryside for the perfect city escape.
The afternoon tours are four to five hours long and run daily from April through October. Grape Escape also offers bike rentals in case you want to explore the area on your own.
You can expect to find blooms around late April to early May, but the dates can change depending on the weather. While in the Niagara Region, you'll want to stop by Magnolia Allée to enjoy more stunning blossoms. Located outside the Niagara Parks Floral Showhouse, the tree-lined path will take you through an enchanting tunnel of pink.
Reservations for the bike tours can be made online in advance, so get ready for wine, blossoms, and cycling.
Grape Escape Wine Tours
Price: $35 + per experience
Address: 1627 Niagara Stone Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
