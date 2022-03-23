This Flower Trail Near Toronto Will Lead You Through A Tunnel Of Breathtaking Pink Blooms
Take a stroll through 'Magnolia Allée'. 🌸
There are so many beautiful places to explore in Ontario, and this spring, you don't want to miss out on this dreamy flower trail near Toronto.
Located outside the Niagara Parks Floral Showhouse, the pathway, dubbed, "Magnolia Allée", will take you through a tunnel of pink blooms that's straight out of a fairytale. You can wander through over 50 blossoming magnolia trees for a dreamy spring adventure.
The magnolias are not to be confused with cherry blossoms, which are smaller groups of blooms on the stem. Magnolias, in contrast, are larger, individual blooms with a similar white and pink colouring. You can find both types of trees along the Niagara Parkway, and they're perfect for spring photos.
In addition to the trees, you can enjoy tons of other flowers along the Parkway, including thousands of colourful tulips and daffodils.
You can also take a trip to the Floral Showhouse to get even more of a flower-fill. The first event of the year is the Hydrangea Show, and it will open for Mother's Day Weekend. The annual event is the longest running floral exhibit at the Floral Showhouse, and you can explore hundreds of brightly-coloured blossoms.
While it's too early to say when exactly Magnolia Allée will bloom, it will likely happen around the last week of April or the first week of May, so keep an eye out.
If you're looking for more floral adventures this spring, you'll want to check out this dreamy tulip farm in the Niagara region, which boasts millions of blooms.
Magnolia Allée
Price: Free
When: Last week of April or first week of May
Address: 7145 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Wander through a floral dreamland at this stunning magnolia trail near Toronto.
