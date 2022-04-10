This Ontario Lilac Festival Is Returning & You Can Sip Tea Next To Purple Blooms
With over 300 lilac bushes.🌸💜
Ontario begins to bloom every spring with colourful flowers of pink, purple and white. You can walk through a dreamy trail of over 300 lilac blooms along the Millennium Trail in Warkworth, just two hours from Toronto.
The Warkworth Lilac Festival is returning this year on May 28 and 29. Not only can you stop to smell the flowers, but there will also be food and flower vendors, guided tours and Victorian tea.
The festival is at the end of May when the lilacs are in peak bloom, but you can visit the trail any day around then to admire the sweet-smelling flowers. Flowers will be in bloom for about a month, due to a mix of early, mid and late-blooming varieties. You'll walk along the 2.6-kilometre path, admiring over 80 varieties of lilac bushes.
During the festival weekend, there will be other activities including a Victorian Tea Room. You can sip tea while snacking on dainty sandwiches and treats, under the gazebo along the lilac trail. It will be open from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, for a price of $4 per adult.
Other plants and flowers will be available for sale including daylilies, perennials and lilacs. Vendors will also be selling garden decor, and you'll find some food trucks too. You can look forward to live music, trivia and more events for kids.
There are guided tours available by appointment, that last about an hour. You can learn about lilacs in general and some of the specific bushes along the trail. It costs $5 per person. This year the festival is featuring a beautiful double white lilac, the Avalanche, in honour of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Celebration.
Warkworth Lilac Festival
Price: Free
When: May 28 & 29, 2022 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Address: Millennium Lilac Trail, Main St., Warkworth, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can walk through a blooming trail of blue, white and purple hues, participating in events and even leaving with some of your own flowers.