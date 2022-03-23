7 Flowers That Grow In Ontario & When To See Them Bloom Into A Floral Wonderland
Don't miss the colours from spring into fall.🌸🌻
The province of Ontario has pockets of florals that bloom throughout the spring, summer and fall, depending on the type of flower. From cherry blossoms lining roadsides to pick-your-own tulip and sunflower farms, or even wildflowers that pop up along hiking trails, there are beautiful colours to keep your eye out for across Ontario.
While each year is slightly different timing due to the ever-changing weather, the flowers sprout within the same time period each year. If you're hoping to spot beautiful blooms over the upcoming months, check out this flower calendar for when to see the various floral gardens, trees and fields blossom.
Cherry Blossoms
When: Late April to early May
Some locations: Centennial Park, Toronto & Dominion Arboretum, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: As one of the first flowers to bloom in April, once the cherry blossom trees begin to blossom it starts to really feel like spring. You'll find them in varying colours from white to pink and purple hues. Depending on the location they're often free to see in parks and along roads. They grow best in Southwest Ontario.
Trilliums
When: Late April to late May
Some Locations: Lion's Head Lookout Trail, Grant's Woods & Limehouse Conservation Area, ON
Why You Need To Go: The trillium, specifically the white trillium, is Ontario's provincial flower. It can be seen naturally growing along forested hiking trails. The white flower is the most common, but there are multiple types of this plant, including a red trillium that is a deep colour similar to red wine. They're fragile and take time to grow so don't pick them!
Tulips
When: Month of May, The Canadian Tulip Festival is May 13-23, 2022
Some locations: Commissioners Park, Ottawa & Vankleek Hill Tulip Farm, Vankleek & Tasc Tulip Farm, Fernwick, ON
Why You Need To Go: The month of May brings bright tulips in all colours and shapes. There are multiple pick-your-own tulip fields in Ontario where you can create a personalized bouquet during that time, and the Canadian Tulip Festival takes place in Ottawa.
Orchids
When: Mid-June to early July
Some locations: Purdon Conservation Area & Petrel Point Nature Reserve, ON
Why You Need To Go: Surprising some, orchids bloom naturally each summer in Ontario. If you want to see a rare species called Showy Lady Slipper Orchids, they appear each June in Purdon Conservation Area in Lanark, Ontario. Over 16,000 of them now blossom every year, which is the largest colony of them in Canada.
Lavender
When: Late June to late July
Some locations: Terre Bleu Lavender Farm & Prince Edward County Lavender, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can transport yourself to France each Ontario summer with rolling fields of purple and green. While Terre Bleu Lavender Farm is the largest and most popular in the province, there are a number of fields where you can tour the purple flowers and enjoy the fragrance. Many locations sell lavender products or have patios and treats to enjoy.
Sunflowers
When: Late July to mid-August
Some locations: Sunrise Sunflower Farm & Sultan Farm Sanctuary & Howell's Farm, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get lost in fields of giant sunflowers every summer on farms across Ontario. While some places have set activities, merch and mazes, others are simply farmer's fields on the side of the road, perfect for a photo stop.
Dahlias
When: Late July to October
Some locations: Colour Pop Florals & Makkink's Flower Farm & Andrew's Farm Market, ON
Why You Need To Go: Dahlias are fun colourful flowers that bloom mid-summer into autumn. You may spot some in private gardens, but the best way to see fields of these blooms is to visit a pick-your-own flowers farm. You'll be able to admire rainbow fields and take home a unique bouquet.