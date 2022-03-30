This Cherry Blossom Map Of Ottawa Shows You 9 Spots To See The Pretty Pink Blooms
Follow the trail of pink and white.🌸
Spring in Ontario means pretty blooms begin to pop up across the province, including in the city of Ottawa. One of the first flowers to appear are the white and pink cherry blossoms.
The cherry blossoms and magnolias typically blossom from late April to early May but vary slightly each year due to the weather. The most popular spot to see these bright pink flowers in Ottawa is at the Dominion Arboretum along Prince of Wales Drive. If you're looking for multiple places to see the cherry blossoms around the city you can follow this map on a trail of pink and white florals.
Canadian Museum of History
Price: Free
Address: 100 Laurier St., Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: Between the museum itself and the Ottawa River, multiple cherry blossom trees bloom here each spring. It's a striking contrast from either angle, especially when you can get a view of Parliament in the background.
Ornamental Gardens
Price: Free
Address: 75 National Capital Commission Scenic Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The perfect picnic spot awaits you in the Ornamental Gardens. You can sit under cherry blossom trees surrounded by other colourful flowers, just down the street from the strip of pink cherry blossoms on Prince of Wales Drive.
Major's Hill Park
Price: Free
Address: Mackenzie Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This oasis in the middle of Ottawa's downtown comes to life each spring. You can admire blooming cherry blossom trees with Ottawa's castle in the background. As it gets further into May more flowers appear at the start of tulip season and the park is full of colour.
Rideau Canal
Price: Free
Address: Rideau Canal, Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: If you go for a bike ride or a walk along the Rideau Canal, there are a number of sections where you can see the cherry blossoms flower. There are multiple trees around the Glebe neighbourhood, you'll find some near the Laurier Avenue bridge as well as near the Flora Footbridge.
Confederation Park
Price: Free
Address: Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: A beautiful place for a stroll, you can find a couple of cherry blossom trees near the Rideau Canal side of the park. There are other gardens and a stone fountain, the perfect setting for a warm spring day.
Dominion Arboretum
Price: Free
Address: Arboretum, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: While there are some smaller cherry blossom trees scattered throughout this spacious botanical garden area, THE spot to see a lane of blooms is on the outskirts of the park along Prince of Wales Drive. Be mindful of traffic, as many people pull over on the side of the road to get that perfect shot along the line of pink blooms. It's the most popular place to see them in the city.
Mooney's Bay
Price: $1 per half-hour parking
Address: 2960 Riverside Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This spacious park and beach has a couple of cherry blossom trees bloom in the spring. You can take a stroll, enjoy a picnic on the lawn and dip your toes in the water as well as admire the white and light pink flowers.
Ottawa City Hall
Price: $1+ per hour parking
Address: 110 Laurier Ave. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: While City Hall may not have the most cherry blossom trees in the city, if you happen to be walking by, why not take a look? It's close to the Rideau Canal and Confederation Park where you can also see white and pink blooming trees.
Lincoln Fields Station
Price: Free
Address: Lincoln Fields 4B, Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: A bus station, yes! Along the OC Transpo line, you can see bright pink blooms. There are multiple cherry blossom trees scattered on a field of grass. There has been recent construction in the area so be extra mindful of your safety and any potential changes to the station.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.