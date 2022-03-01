Editions

ottawa hidden gems

This Popular Ottawa Park Has A Hidden Sculpture Garden Full Of Quirky Pieces Of Art

It's free to visit.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Dominion Arboretum
As an Ottawa local or frequent visitor you're likely aware that there is a giant farm popped right in the middle of the capital city. The Central Experimental Farm is a National Historic Site and place of agricultural significance, as well as a beautiful place in Ottawa to take a stroll or have a picnic.

The museums, areas of farmland and Dominion Arboretum are popular destinations, offering beautiful views of the Rideau Canal, vast farmland as well as magnolia trees in the spring. In the Fletcher Wildlife Garden section of the farm, there are hidden sculptures that often fall under the radar.

You can admire and take photos in the Canadensis Botanical Garden, with a backdrop of swinging wooden paddles, colourful pyramids, an abstract wire and rock installation, rainbow pillars, and a flowing wooden pergola.

The easy walking paths within the garden area connect to the other gardens, including the Dominion Arboretum area. These sculptures are scattered apart from each other, but you can spot the others while admiring one. It makes for a peaceful sculpture walk.

They're located in the most southern part of the farmland, nestled between the streets Prince of Wales Drive and Hartwell's Locks Lane. There are multiple parking lots nearby with hourly rates that you can use, there is no entrance fee or cost to see the sculptures.

Fletcher Wildlife Garden 

Price: $1.25+ for parking

Address: Experimental Farm, Prince of Wales Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can discover beautiful sculptures for free against a unique backdrop of farmland in the middle of the city.

Website


