This Farm Near Ottawa Is Like Walking Into The Past Through A Garden Of Colourful Blooms

A picnic-perfect spot. 🌸🌷

Ottawa Staff Writer
This Farm Near Ottawa Is Like Walking Into The Past Through A Garden Of Colourful Blooms
@parcfermedalton | Instagram

Through the various months of spring and summer in Ottawa, the Capital Region displays all of the bright blooms that you hope to see. If you want a colourful garden walk, sprinkled in with some family-friendly fun and historical buildings, you should plan a visit to Parc de la Ferme Dalton in Gatineau.

This pretty little farm near Ottawa is made of two separate sections, the ecological park to promote environmental awareness and the floral area with gardens, orchards and historical buildings. Depending on the time of season you'll find wildflowers, tulips, cherry blossoms, sunflowers and much more.

This is an ideal place for a picnic or a casual stroll, offering six kilometres of multi-use trails. It is also a historical village, with picture perfect scenes that can transport you back to a simpler time.

There is a row school, a sugar shack, three covered bridges, a farmhouse, workshop, greenhouse and a replica railroad station. You can even ring the bell tower, but be careful not to pull too hard. Many locals and photographers take advantage of this peaceful and beautiful landscape for photoshoots.

Depending on the weather, volunteers and availability they will often have drinks and snacks that can be enjoyed outside. It's truly a hidden treasure in Gatineau, all maintained by volunteers. They've served maple taffy during the spring in the past, and have lit up the buildings with twinkly lights around Christmas. You never know what new things you'll discover throughout the year.

Parc de la Ferme Dalton

Price: Free

When: Open year-round

Address: 199 Mnt. Dalton, Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: It is a hidden gem full of beauty, with 6-kilometres of walking trails and replicas of historic buildings that make for a perfect photoshoot backdrop. In the warmer months you'll discover a variety of colourful blooms.

Website

