You Can Wander Under A Canopy Of Butterflies At This Colourful Art Trail Near Ottawa

There are over 35 installations & a new poetry walk.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Colourful wall mural next to garden patio. Right: Butterfly canopy art installation in Gatineau.

Looking for something fun and free to do near Ottawa? Whether you're an art lover or hoping to update your Instagram page, this pathway of public art is a pretty explosion of colour that deserves to be checked out.

The Gatineau Culture Trail makes downtown Hull come alive with both new and permanent pieces of artwork. There are over ten new displays this year, including the ever-popular canopy installation over Rue Aubry.

Each year there is a different colourful piece hovering over the pedestrian road (like umbrellas and pinwheels) and this year you can admire a sky of floating butterflies.

You can walk or bike through this outdoor art museum. It doesn't matter where you begin the trail but the first piece is located right near the Outaouais Tourism office next to the Alexandra bridge. You can follow a hard copy of the map or find it online, to make sure you don't miss any stops.

It's up to you whether you visit other attractions along the path, including a number of local shops and restaurant patios, or simply wander and admire the art. In addition to the "Wings for our region" butterfly display, you'll spot a replica of a colourful heritage building, fire hydrants arranged like a family portrait and many other interpretive pieces including mural paintings.

On top of the new art installations this summer, there is also a new audio tour and poetry walk. The audio tour details the history of the great fire of Hull and it lasts about 40 minutes. The poetic journey features over 30 excerpts from local poets presented on plaques attached to the outside walls of buildings downtown.

Gatineau Culture Trail

Price: Free

Address: Begins near 103 Laurier St., Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can walk past unique pieces of artwork along a colourful walking trail full of new things to spot this year. The butterfly canopy installation makes a beautiful photo stop.

