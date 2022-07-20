A New Van Gogh Experience Is Coming To Ottawa & It's Like Walking Through His Paintings
It opens this week!
You can immerse yourself in the works of the artist Vincent Van Gogh and walk through his paintings at Van Gogh 360 in Ottawa. His famous pieces of art will be projected on larger-than-life screens that will totally immerse you in every brushstroke.
This magical art exhibit is opening on July 23 and will run each Thursday and Saturday until October 8. The Aberdeen Pavilion will be completely transformed into a colourful world as you enjoy this panoramic art experience.
Over 12,000 different images from 300 works of art will ignite the room from floor to ceiling, combining the paintings themselves with the space you're walking in. You'll see paintings in a new way as the images move around you complimented by a musical playlist.
You can look forward to seeing many famous paintings including Almond Blossoms, The Alpilles with Olive Trees in the Foreground, Irises and The Starry Night. They can be admired from new angles so you can appreciate every colour and detail.
The full experience should last just under an hour and tickets are based on a timed entry so it's best to show up a bit early. Adult tickets are $41 per person and $46 if you want the premium flexible entry. There is also a $36 ticket option for those in groups of eight or more guests.
Tickets are available online now. The exhibit is wheelchair accessible and has some limited seating for those with mobility issues.
A Banksy 360 exhibit is also opening this week in Ottawa on July 20 and will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
This similar exhibit will also be in the Aberdeen Pavilion and is an "unauthorized immersive exhibit," according to the exhibition's website. You can immerse yourself in the world of this well-known graffiti artist.
Van Gogh 360
Price: $41 per adult ($46 for premium flexible entry)
When: Open Thursdays and Saturdays from July 23 - October 8, 2022
Address: Aberdeen Pavilion, 1000 Exhibition Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can appreciate Van Gogh's artwork at a whole new level as you walk through his paintings at this immersive exhibit.