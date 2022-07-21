An Immersive Banksy Exhibit Just Opened In Ontario & His Art Will Spring To Life Around You
It's happening at two locations.
You can experience art in a whole new way at this larger-than-life exhibit that just opened in Ontario. Banksy 360° is an immersive experience happening in both Ottawa and Niagara Falls.
The attraction, which is in collaboration with England-based author Marc Leverton, opens July 20 in Ottawa and July 21 in Niagara Falls. It showcases pieces from the renowned street artist Banksy, and the works will be brought to life in two unique ways.
Banksy 360° exhibit.Courtesy of Banksy 360°
You can explore the education room, where you'll see artwork presented on the walls and in light boxes. You'll get a chance to read about Banksy's story and discover more about his life.
Next, you can head to the video room, where you'll be taken on a journey through the world of Banksy himself as giant screens showcase his graffiti and works. The video projections will move across the space, surrounding you with 360° of art.
The digital animations are set to a soundtrack to further immerse you in the experience. You'll be able to explore every detail of the artwork like never before. There will be over 50 of Banksy's works showcased in total.
Tickets for the experience are available online for $36+ per adult. The exhibit takes place at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre and the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa.
This isn't the only immersive art exhibit happening in the province. There are several Van Gogh experiences taking place in Toronto and Ottawa, so if you're looking for more unique attractions, they're worth checking out.
