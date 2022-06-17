An Immersive King Tut Exhibit Is Opening In Toronto & You Can Wander Through Ancient Egypt
This new attraction coming to Toronto will sweep you away to a time of Pharaohs and mummies. Immersive King Tut: Magic Journey To The Light is opening on August 10, 2022, and you can take a trip to ancient Egypt.
This giant new exhibit is the latest experience by Lighthouse Immersive, the same people behind Immersive Van Gogh and Immersive Klimt.
Immersive King Tut in Toronto, Ontario.Courtesy of Immersive King Tut
Boasting vibrant animations and incredible video mapping, the attraction features the notorious Pharaoh Tutankhamun and his passage into the afterlife. It celebrates the 100th anniversary of the finding of the "boy king's" tomb in November 1922.
Through moving visuals, the attraction tells the tale of the Amduat, which is said to be the oldest known illustrated story, and was portrayed on the tombs of pharaohs.
As soon as you step into the exhibit, you'll become an explorer and embark on a "magical journey" alongside the Pharaoh as he travels to the Underworld to fight the "Forces of Chaos" and bring light back to ancient Egypt. You'll feel as though you've been transported to another place as the Underworld and halls of Egypt are brought to life around you.
"Immersive King Tut: Magic Journey to the Light highlights one of the most important elements of ancient Egyptian civilization, which is the journey of the deceased during the 12 hours of the night undertaken by the most famous kings of ancient Egypt, Tutankhamun,” Doctor Hazem Attiatalla, Egyptian Council for Tourism Affairs said in a press release.
Tickets are available online starting at $29.99, and the show runs for about an hour.
Price: $29.99 + per person
When: Opening August 10, 2022
Address: 1 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a trip to ancient Egypt at this immersive new exhibit.
