Ontario Place Is Getting A Massive Inflatable Waterpark & It's Opening So Soon
It's the largest of its kind in the province!
There's another reason to look forward to summer in the city. A massive new floating attraction is coming to Toronto, so get your swimsuit ready.
Lake Shore Inflatable Waterpark is opening at Ontario Place on July 1, and it offers endless aquatic adventures. The park is the largest of its kind in the province, and it's located just off shore on the lake.
Lake Shore Inflatable Waterpark in Toronto, Ontario. Lake Shore Inflatable Waterpark
You can enjoy features like a trampoline, slides, jumps, obstacles, and the world’s largest "Blob launch" — a giant "cushion" that can be climbed.
The website describes the experience as "WipeOut meets Amazing Race," so if you love adventure, this is one spot you'll want to check out.
The park will be open daily and tickets can be purchased in advance online. Each admission slot is two hours, so you have lots of time to experience the attraction. Visitors will need to sign a waiver in advance.
There are lots of other exciting events happening at Ontario Place this summer, including free movies at Cinesphere, outdoor yoga, Segway tours, Cirque Du Soleil shows, and a Backstreet Boys concert. You can find a full list of activities on the venue's website.
This isn't the only new inflatable waterpark opening in Ontario this summer. St. Marys Quarry is also getting a giant floating attraction, and it's set to open on June 25. The waterpark includes tons of activities and a 4-metre tall "ice tower" obstacle.
If you're looking for something new to experience this summer, grab your goggles and head to this giant inflatable waterpark.
Lake Shore Inflatable Waterpark
Lake Shore Inflatable Waterpark in Toronto, Ontario.
Price: $35 per person
When: Opening July 1, 2022
Address: 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Experience a new attraction in the city this summer by heading to this massive floating waterpark.
