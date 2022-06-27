NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario waterpark

8 Waterparks Around Toronto Where You Can Splash The Day Away This Summer

So many spots are reopening for the season!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
People floating in tubes in a pool. Right: Fallsview Waterpark in Niagara, Ontario.

People floating in tubes in a pool. Right: Fallsview Waterpark in Niagara, Ontario.

@wetnwildtoronto | Instagram, @fallsviewwaterpark | Instagram

You can splash into summer at these epic waterparks around Toronto. So many spots have already reopened for the season, so get your swimsuits ready and enjoy a day in the water.

From massive wave pools to brand new inflatable courses, there are tons of attractions to enjoy.

Bingemans Big Splash

Price: $39.95 per adult for a day pass

Address: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located just over an hour from Toronto, this giant waterpark comes with the region's largest wave pool, nine waterslides, and more. You can also enjoy other activities at Bingemans like a lazy river float and mini golf.

Website

Lake Shore Inflatable Waterpark 

Price: $35 per person

When: Opening July 1, 2022

Address: 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This new inflatable attraction is opening at Ontario Place, and you can bounce across floating obstacles and more.

Website

Splash Works at Canada's Wonderland

Price: $49.99 +

Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON

Why You Need To Go: This 20-acre park is located at Canada's Wonderland, so you can cool off after a day of rides. From cliff jumping to a lazy river, there are endless activities to enjoy at this waterpark.

Website

Fallsview Waterpark

Price: $54.99

Address: 5685 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can take a trip to North America's largest indoor waterpark and resort this summer. Fallsview Waterpark has 125,000 square-feet to enjoy, including 6-storey high waterslides and two giant adult jacuzzis.

Website

Super Splash St. Marys

Price: $20 + per person, plus quarry admission

Address: 425 Water St., St. Marys, ON

Why You Need To Go: A brand new inflatable attraction has opened at St. Marys quarry, and you can swing, bounce, climb, and more while soaking up some sun.

Website

Wild Waterworks

Price: $30.31 per adult

When: Opening June 29, 2022

Address: 680 Van Wagners Beach Rd., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: This waterpark features one of Canada's largest outdoor wave pools, as well as 6-storey high body slides and tube rides.

Website

Wet'n'Wild Toronto

Price: $54.99 per person

Address: 7855 Finch Ave. W., Brampton, ON

Why You Need To Go: From body slides to chutes and lazy rivers, this spot is just outside the city and comes with all the thrills.

Website

Cedar Park Resort

Price: $16.81 admission per adult, $7.96 for waterslides

Address: 6296 Cedar Park Rd., Bowmanville, ON

Why You Need To Go: Situated on 30 acres, this park boasts waterslides, pools, and splash pads, as well as mini golf and camping.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

