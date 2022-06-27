8 Waterparks Around Toronto Where You Can Splash The Day Away This Summer
So many spots are reopening for the season!
You can splash into summer at these epic waterparks around Toronto. So many spots have already reopened for the season, so get your swimsuits ready and enjoy a day in the water.
From massive wave pools to brand new inflatable courses, there are tons of attractions to enjoy.
Bingemans Big Splash
Price: $39.95 per adult for a day pass
Address: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located just over an hour from Toronto, this giant waterpark comes with the region's largest wave pool, nine waterslides, and more. You can also enjoy other activities at Bingemans like a lazy river float and mini golf.
Lake Shore Inflatable Waterpark
Price: $35 per person
When: Opening July 1, 2022
Address: 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new inflatable attraction is opening at Ontario Place, and you can bounce across floating obstacles and more.
Splash Works at Canada's Wonderland
Price: $49.99 +
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: This 20-acre park is located at Canada's Wonderland, so you can cool off after a day of rides. From cliff jumping to a lazy river, there are endless activities to enjoy at this waterpark.
Fallsview Waterpark
Price: $54.99
Address: 5685 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a trip to North America's largest indoor waterpark and resort this summer. Fallsview Waterpark has 125,000 square-feet to enjoy, including 6-storey high waterslides and two giant adult jacuzzis.
Super Splash St. Marys
Price: $20 + per person, plus quarry admission
Address: 425 Water St., St. Marys, ON
Why You Need To Go: A brand new inflatable attraction has opened at St. Marys quarry, and you can swing, bounce, climb, and more while soaking up some sun.
Wild Waterworks
Price: $30.31 per adult
When: Opening June 29, 2022
Address: 680 Van Wagners Beach Rd., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This waterpark features one of Canada's largest outdoor wave pools, as well as 6-storey high body slides and tube rides.
Wet'n'Wild Toronto
Price: $54.99 per person
Address: 7855 Finch Ave. W., Brampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: From body slides to chutes and lazy rivers, this spot is just outside the city and comes with all the thrills.
Cedar Park Resort
Price: $16.81 admission per adult, $7.96 for waterslides
Address: 6296 Cedar Park Rd., Bowmanville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Situated on 30 acres, this park boasts waterslides, pools, and splash pads, as well as mini golf and camping.
