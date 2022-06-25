NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This Massive Waterpark Near Toronto Is Officially Reopening For The Summer

You can visit it this weekend! ☀️

Bingemans Big Splash in Kitchener, Ontario.

Bingemans | YouTube

If you're looking for a way to cool off this weekend, then put on your swimsuit and sunscreen, because this giant waterpark near Toronto is reopening for the season.

Bingemans Big Splash is Waterloo region's largest waterpark, and it's officially welcoming visitors back starting June 25. The attraction is just over an hour from Toronto, making it an easy distance for a summer day trip.

You can take a dip in Waterloo's first and largest wave pool, which is heated and has alternating wave patterns and a water umbrella. There are nine towering waterslides to sail down, as well as "The Cyclone" which spins you into a splashdown pool.

"The Boomerango" will take you flying down a giant drop in a raft, and if you're looking for thrills, it's a good one to try out. Private cabanas are available to rent, so you and your friends can relax on lounge chairs by the water.

Bingemans has lots of other activities to enjoy this summer apart from the waterpark. You can play mini golf, float down a lazy river, compete in beach volleyball, and enjoy festivals and concerts.

Passes for Big Splash can be purchased online in advance or at the gate, and cost $39.95 per adult.

Ontario has no shortage of waterparks to enjoy during the summer. Two new inflatable waterparks are opening in the province, including one at Ontario Place. The largest waterpark in Canada has also reopened near Ottawa, and it features tons of slides and other activities.

Bingemans Big Splash

Price: $39.95 per adult for a day pass

When: Reopening June 25, 2022

Address: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener, ON

Why You Need To Go: This giant waterpark near Toronto is reopening for the season, and you can cool off in a wave pool and ride towering waterslides.

