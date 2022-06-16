NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This Ontario Waterpark Is The Largest In The County & It's Reopening For The Summer

It comes with adventure rivers and private cabanas.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Calypso Waterpark

You can splash into summer at this massive Ontario waterpark that's reopening for the season. Calypso Waterpark is the biggest theme waterpark in the country, and it's located just 20 minutes from Ottawa.

The attraction is officially welcoming guests back starting June 15, so you'll be able to enjoy games, activities, and more while soaking up some sun.

The park is home to the largest wave pool in Canada, as well as two heated adventure rivers. You can sail down over 35 slides, including the tallest one in the country, and take part in 100 water-themed games. Some slides will have you zooming around at speeds of over 60 kilometres per hour.

There are lots of spots to grab food and drinks, such as a Hawaiian Beach Bar and an ice cream shop. There are also private cabanas available to book so you can spend the day like you're on vacation.

Passes are available online, and this year, the season pass is available for $79.99 for a limited time, instead of the usual $159.99

A brand new waterpark is opening in Ontario this season as well. Super Splash is an inflatable attraction located in St. Marys Quarry, and you can bounce, climb, jump, and more across the floating obstacle course.

There are lots of other places to enjoy the water in the province this summer, from bright blue pools to secret swimming holes.

If you're ready for some water adventures, plan a trip to this massive park for slides, cabanas, waves, and more.

Calypso Waterpark

Price: $50 per person

When: Reopening June 15, 2022

Address: 2015 Calypso St., Limoges, ON

Why You Need To Go: This giant waterpark is welcoming guests back for another season, and you can enjoy all sorts of aquatic activities.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

