8 Huge Waterparks In Canada Where You Can Cool Off & Get Drenched This Summer

Get ready to make a splash!

​People stand in the West Edmonton Mall waterpark. Right: An aerial view of Cultus Lake Waterpark.

Hot summer days call for a splash, and there are tons of waterparks in Canada where you can escape the heat.

Great for adults, families and swimmers of all ages, these waterparks across the country offer huge wave pools where you'll feel like you're swimming in the ocean, lazy rivers where you can float your troubles away and waterslides with speeds of over 60 km/h!

There's something for everyone, with indoor waterparks, inflatable water courses and outdoor pools on the menu.

Here are eight massive waterparks in Canada where you can splish and splash or float and relax this summer.

Fallsview Indoor Waterpark

Price: $38.99+ per person

Address: 5685 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: Niagara's Fallsview Indoor Waterpark is home to a six-storey-high water slide, a massive tipping bucket where you'll get drenched, an adult-only Jacuzzi, and tons more.

You can even rent a private Caribbean-style cabana at the park where you can lounge in between swim sessions.

Accessibility: View the park’s accessibility guide.

Website

Calypso Theme Waterpark

Price: $49.99 per person

Address: 2015 Calypso St., Limoges, ON

Why You Need To Go: This waterpark is the largest in Canada. There are over 35 waterslides here, as well as two heated themed rivers and the country's biggest wave pool.

With cabanas and tropical-themed restaurants like the Hawaiian Beach Bar, the park is like an island getaway right in Ontario.

Accessibility: View the park’s accessibility plan.

Website

Village Vacances Valcartier

Price: $49.99 per person

Address: 2280 Boul. Valcartier, Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, QC

Why You Need To Go: This waterpark in the Capitale Nationale region of Quebec is like an oasis where you can get away from the city.

Here, you'll find a huge wave pool with eight kinds of waves, slides that will take you at speeds of over 60 km/h and themed rivers where you can float the day away.

Accessibility: View the accessibility plan.

Website

Splashifax

Price: $38 per person

When: Opening July 15, 2022

Address: 28 E. Hebb Ln., Wileville, NS

Why You Need To Go: This inflatable waterpark in Nova Scotia isn't just a great time — it's also adorable!

The giant floating playground has a huge pool-floaty-style unicorn as well as "bouncies" where you can jump around and slides that will drop you into the refreshing water.

Website

Super Aqua Club

Price: $48 per person

Address: 322 Montée de la Baie, Pointe-Calumet, QC

Why You Need To Go: Super Aqua Club is where you'll find a huge variety of water activities perfect for a hot summer day.

If you want to relax you can lounge on an inner tube and float on a lazy river. Or, if you're in the mood for more action, you can challenge yourself to the Wipe Zone, an inflatable course right on the lake.

Website

Magic Mountain

Price: $35 per person

Address: 150 Magic Mountain Rd., Moncton, NB

Why You Need To Go: Magic Mountain in Moncton is Atlantic Canada's largest waterpark, and is home to tons of waterslides of different intensities like the Kamikaze, which is a near-vertical plunge, and the Loop De Loop, where you can control your speed.

There's also a lazy river, wave pool and whirlpool where you can soak if you'd rather not slide.

Accessibility: Partially accessible.

Website

World Waterpark

Price: $54+ per person

Address: 8882 170 St. N.W., Edmonton, AB

Why You Need To Go: West Edmonton Mall's World Waterpark is where you'll find the world's largest indoor wave pool as well as slides that will take you through twists and turns before plunging you into a huge splash pool.

There's even a surfing club that offers a chance to ride waves all year long!

Accessibility: Wheelchair and scooter rentals available.

Website

Cultus Lake Waterpark

Price: $14+ per person

Address: 4150 Columbia Valley Hwy., Cultus Lake, BC

Why You Need To Go: Cultus Lake is B.C.'s biggest waterpark, with tons of tube slides, body slides, an adventure river, hot tubs, a spray park and more.

The park has a burger joint and sweets shop where you can cool off with ice cream, giving it a beachy feel.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

