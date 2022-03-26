Editions

6 Lazy Rivers Near Vancouver To Float Down All Summer Long & Wash Those Worries Away

Float all that stress away!

Vancouver Staff Writer
Nothing gives off summer vibes more than gathering up all your friends, having a couple of drinks, and floating down a lazy river all day.

If that sounds like the ideal weekend plan, there are lots of lazy rivers to choose from close to Vancouver that will wash your worries away.

You can embrace being lazy, and have some fun while doing it. Luckily, it's finally time to start putting together your summer bucket list, and there's no shortage of things to do in Vancouver when the sun comes out.

Get yourself all ready to hit up some of these ultra-relaxing lazy rivers that are only a short drive from the city.

Keep your fingers crossed for some scorching hot summer days and don't forget to slather on that SPF!

Alouette River

Price: Free

Address: 23200 Fern Cres., Maple Ridge, BC

Why You Need To Go: This river is super close to Vancouver so if your just looking for a quick day-trip lazy river float — this is the place to be.

Plus, if your pup is okay with the water, they can join you on this summer adventure too.

Website

Shuswap River

Price: Free

Address: 8265 Vernon-Sicamous Hwy., Mara, BC

Why You Need To Go: Shuswap is a great place to visit in general and there are some great campsites around here too. After a long day of lazy river floating and soaking up those rays, you can conveniently crash in your tent nearby.

Website

Penticton River Channel

Price: $19.05 per person

Address: 215 Riverside Dr., Penticton, BC

Why You Need To Go: In the summer, this is where the party is at. You will see many other people floating away, laughing and drinking with friends.

Don't forget your sunscreen because Penticton can really heat up in the summertime and you wouldn't want to end the day looking like a red lobster!

Website

Lake Cowichan River Tubing

Price: $20

Address: 109 S Shore Rd., Lake Cowichan, BC

Why You Need To Go: Here you can rent a tube for $20 and float down the river for 2.5 hours. The whole float journey is a slow and relaxing one — so no worries in case you were scared.

This is just a quick ferry ride from Vancouver, and Lake Cowichan has some great campgrounds nearby if you want to make it a weekend stay.

Website

Davidson's Pool

Price: Free

Address: 23681 128 Cres., Maple Ridge, BC

Why You Need To Go: Also located on the Alouette river is this section called Davidson's pool. It's a great place to hang out and relax on the river.

Conveniently, there are also a bunch of public washrooms here in case you need a quick bathroom break.

Website

Similkameen River

Price: Free

Address: Similkameen River, Okanagan-Similkameen, BC

Why You Need To Go: With this river float you will pass by an astonishing amount of stunning scenery. This river has a bunch of different floating paths you can take and there is anything from a two-hour float to a five-hour float here — whatever floats your boat.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

