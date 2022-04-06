The Butchart Gardens In Canada Was Ranked One Of The Most Beautiful In The World
It's so dreamy. ✨🌸
If you have been looking for some fun things to do this summer — look no further than this magical garden getaway tucked away on Vancouver Island in B.C.
The Butchart Gardens has been ranked as one of the most beautiful gardens in the entire world and the number one in all of Canada, according to a study by House Fresh.
All of the rankings were calculated from analyzing Tripadvisor tourist reviews of nearly 1000 landmarks, including the most picturesque and how often the garden was reviewed as "beautiful."
The Butchart Gardens beat out every garden in the country but came in behind five other others worldwide, landing in sixth place. The number one in the entire world was the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore.
If you don't want to make the trip all the way to Singapore — this garden will still take your breath away.
If you are from Vancouver, the Butchart Gardens is just a quick hop over on the BC Ferries and you'll be there in no time. It's honestly worth coming for a visit no matter where you live though.
You can visit the stunning gardens and feel like you're in a little floral paradise getaway.
The garden even has sections inspired by different countries like Japan, Italy and the Mediterranean — it's picturesque, to say the least.
Don't forget to bring your camera, or a phone at least, because the photo opportunities of all these beautiful flowers will be endless.
The flowers bloom with the seasons in the garden — so each season you will have the opportunity to view different sets of mesmerizing flowers.
In the spring cherry blossoms and tulips can be found around every corner.
By the summertime, the dreamy garden will be at its peak with a fantastic array of colours to gaze at all day long.
You can't forget, this garden even has an indoor section so you can still visit when the seasons get colder too.
Plus, you might even get to see some super cute koi fish!
If you start to get thirsty from adventuring around the gardens all day long, you can stop by the Blue Poppy Restaurant, for a little re-charge and some tea.
It's a magical have and if you get the chance to see it in real life, you won't be disappointed.
The Butchart Gardens
Price: $21.15 - $38.00
Address: 800 Benvenuto Ave., Brentwood Bay, BC
Why You Need To Go: This garden will be a magical sight to see, especially in the summertime. It is a bucket-list spot for this summer whether it be alone or with friends.