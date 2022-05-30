There Is A Stunning Lavender Farm In BC & You Can Wander Through Rows Of Relaxation
It's called Lavenderland! ✨
Spring is in full bloom and so are these stunning lavender fields in B.C. You can lose yourself in the therapeutic smells of these flowers while walking the rows of the fields.
Lavenderland is located in Richmond, B.C., and they will officially be opening their fields to the public on June 19. It's the perfect spot to have a calm weekend afternoon and maybe even leave with some lavender goodies.
According to their website, the farm started in 2017 with eight acres of leisure farmland and has grown into a magical lavender escape.
The eye-catching purple flowers in these fields are so magically vibrant.
This was actually the first lavender farm in Richmond that has different types of lavender. There are four different types of lavender at the farm including Superblue, Melissa, Grosso, and French varieties.
The website said that its "goal is to bring happiness and tranquillity" to the community through these magnificent flower fields.
Plus, the rows and rows of beautiful purple flowers seriously make for the most glorious photo backdrop.
The farm sells lavender kombucha and other lavender products so you can take a piece of the peaceful plant home with you too.
All these fields of flowers are truly whimsical and if you get the chance to see them in real life — you won't be disappointed.
Lavenderland
Price: $28
Address: 8460 Steveston Hwy., Richmond, BC
Why You Need To Go: This spot is super photo-worthy and will make for the most relaxing summer plan.