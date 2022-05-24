NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

things to do this weekend in vancouver

You Can Pick Fresh Strawberries At This Farm In BC & It Will Make For The Perfect Summer Day

Time for some strawberry shortcake! 🍓

Vancouver Staff Writer
​A girl holding strawberries in a field. Right: ​A girl holding strawberries in a field.

A girl holding strawberries in a field. Right: A girl holding strawberries in a field.

@krizllybear | Instagram, @itszoe.z | Instagram

If you are looking for the perfect summer plan on a nice sunny day, picking fresh strawberries is the way to go.

You can actually pick your own strawberries from the vine at a farm in Delta, B.C. — which is only an hour from Vancouver.

Emma Lea Farms will officially open its strawberry fields in June, so get those baskets ready! The family farm has been around since 1885 and has had its U-Pick farm open to the public for over 30 years.

The farm will have buckets available for purchase by volume, so you and your friends can gather as many strawberries as your heart desires.

Make sure to follow the signs along the way because there are designated fields for strawberry pickers only.

You might want to brush up on those strawberry baking recipes because you could be leaving with more strawberries than you'll know what to do with.

Strawberry shortcake could make for a great dessert dish at your next family gathering!

Having a summer day out on a farm is the perfect way to have a super wholesome afternoon with friends.

Emma Lea Farms also has raspberry fields beginning in July as well as blueberry fields through July and August. So, if you love the strawberry experience, there will be more berry-picking oppritunities just like it to come in the future.

Best of all, the farm has an ice cream shop on-site in case the strawberry picking starts to work up an appetite.

The shop sells ice cream cones, milkshakes, sundaes, smoothies, parfaits, tea, coffee and fresh baked goods.

Emma Lea Farms

Price: By volume

Address: 2727 Westham Island Rd., Delta, BC

Why You Need To Go: This is a super fun idea for a summer date day or even just an exciting day out with friends.

Website

