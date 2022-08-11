This Dating Show In BC Is Like 'The Bachelor' For Farmers & Here's How You Can Apply
Do you think his tractor's sexy? 🚜
If you're single and ready to mingle, you can apply to date one of these B.C.-based farmers on a new reality TV series. Imagine The Bachelor, but with some cows, a field and maybe even a few tractors mixed in. Oh, yeah — and some horse poop.
The new CTV series Farming for Love will focus on these six B.C. farmers and their journey to find love.
You'll see them go through a "series of challenges, group activities, and intimate one-on-one dates with the ultimate goal of finding their life partners," a press release said.
The first season will feature ten episodes and starts filming in B.C. this fall — so giddy up!
Singles anywhere in Canada can apply to date farmers Gurleen, Doug, Adam, Ashleigh, Charley and Dave through the CTV website.
Before you sign up to date these people though, here's what we know about them so far.
Gurleen
Gurleen is from Abbotsford, B.C. and works for her family’s agritourism business — which includes tons of cute animals, wines and a wild pumpkin patch in the fall.
Adam
Farmer Adam is from Quesnel, B.C. and is a full-on cowboy, so if you're a lover of horses, this farmer could be a fit. Plus, he has a super cute dog that could be yours too.
Dave
Farmer Dave is from Comox Valley, B.C. and runs two farms.
The release said that he's "looking for a kind-hearted woman with a sense of humour to complete his life."
Ashleigh
Farmer Ashleigh loves horses and trains them too. She is passionate about the outdoors and is looking for the right man to take on some adventures by her side.
Charley
If you love wine, you'll love farmer Charley. He is a second-generation wine producer in Keremeos, B.C., who is currently building his own home and looking to fill it with all the love.
Doug
Doug is a lover of sports and dairy farming but he looking to add a person to love into the mix too. He has a 300-acre, solar-powered farm in Chemainus, B.C.
Who knows, if you end up applying to date one of these farms you might just end up falling in love with a real cowboy or cowgirl.