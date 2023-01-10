This BC Man Brings 2 Pet Goats On His Daily Coffee Runs & It's Turning Heads (VIDEOS)
Goats are underrated pets, TBH.
Okanagan locals sipping on their Starbucks lattes have spotted an unexpected pair — two adorable goats named Lexus and Miata. The furry friends belong to Greg Krauter, a man who seems to enjoy the company while running errands around small towns in B.C.
Krauter told CTV News that he got the goats to help maintain his Summerland property. But goats are more than just nature's lawnmowers — Lexus and Miata are spreading joy to locals.
Kim Wade, a Keremeos resident, encountered the duo out on the sidewalk and invited them inside to an office Christmas party nearby. "Turned out to be a pretty awesome surprise for everyone," Wade told Narcity.
People petting a goat in an office.Courtesy of Kim Wade
Lexus and Miata, who were born last spring at GottaGoat Farm in Penticton, also delighted unsuspecting customers at a Kelowna Starbucks.
The goats are extremely attentive to their owner, who told CTV News that he taught them to follow him. "If I went to work in a certain part of the yard," Krauter said. "They would follow me there and then graze in that area."
According to Jeff Campbell, owner of GottaGoat Farm, Miniature Silky Fainting Goats are known for more than their tendency to fall over when surprised — they're extremely intelligent.
While Campbell noted that prospective goat owners should definitely do their research before taking the plunge, he praised the breed for their temperament.
"They're really mellow, very calm," he said. "We have other people who take them as therapy goats to senior centers. And one family is teaching them to do dog agility, like the weave and stuff like that."
Campbell and his wife started with two girl goats in 2015. Today, they have 60 goats on their Penticton farm. "They're kind of addicting," he joked.