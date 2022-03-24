A Tiny Goat Has Become BFFs With A Horse At A Farm In BC & Now They Go Everywhere Together
If you need to smile, look no further.
In what might be the cutest thing ever, a little goat decided to hop on a horse's back for a ride, and now they actually do it all the time.
The owner of the farm, which is located in B.C., walked outside one day to find something pretty unusual happening between Arret, the goat, and his bigger buddy named Bouge.
The friendship between them has blossomed even more since that first day of Arret taking a ride on Bouge.
"At first, it was just when they were sharing hay, but now that everyone is free-ranging the yard, I find the two of them together quite a bit," the farm owner, Aimee Kootnikoff, said to Narcity.
The tiny goat will actually ask to go on the horse's back, Kootnikoff said. He'll make noises or paw at him until he gets the okay to hop up.
"Bouge doesn't seem to mind the back massage and scratches, and Arret loves the view," Kootnikoff added.
To make it even cuter, she said that the pair take naps together.
Kootenay Acres in Krestova is a farm full of animal adventures, which are all shared on their Instagram.
You can see Arret jumping around, looking super happy.
Clearly, lots of different types of animals are friends here.
Kootnikoff has a great sense of humour about it all.
"It brings me joy to see such a unique relationship, and really speaks to the patience of the horse. Because, goats can be a real, pain in the butt," she said.