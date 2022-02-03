You Can Get Charcuterie On A Real Working Farm In BC & It Was The Most Surreal Experience
You can even sit in a barn! 🚜
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
This is my favourite spot in B.C. to get drinks and charcuterie, and it happens to be at a real working farm.
Located in Delta, B.C., Barnside Brewing Co. is a must-try for anyone in the area or visiting.
I always enjoy coming here because I can have delicious craft beer while eating some charcuterie and enjoy the scenery. The brewery is surrounded by hopyards, which are used to make the beer, and it's a stunning setting.
They have both indoor and outdoor dining, so you can still have fun on a chilly day.
When dining inside, you get to sit in a modern barn-style brewery that has old beams from heritage barns. It's pretty surreal to eat inside a barn.
You will see many types of what they call "farm fresh beer" on the inside. I always prefer to get a flight of beer and taste test new features and old favourites.
The perogies that I tried last time were unreal. They are also known for their amazing grilled cheeses and fresh soups.
I love to sit on the patio because I got to bring my dog with me!
Their patio is great for both winter and summer. One section has a heated covered patio and another section is a grass lounge area.
While sitting on the patio you may also spot some other furry friends as they are dog-friendly outside.
I left the brewery with some super cute Barnide merch for my pup too.
It's worth going just to see all the dogs!
Barnside is such a great place to hang out with friends and grab a casual bite or drink.
If you are heading to the Tsawwassen Swartz Bay ferry terminal or just in the Delta area — this place is a great stop along the way.
You can also buy their beers to go from the brewery and at many liquor store locations across the province.
Barnside Brewing Co.
Price: 💸💸
Address: 6655 60 Ave., Delta, BC
Why You Need To Go: They serve delicious craft beer and charcuterie all on a gorgeous farm setting. It's the perfect spot to meet for casual bites with friends or to go on a date.