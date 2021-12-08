A Dog Is Living His Best Life On TikTok & Instagram By Going On Awesome Adventures In BC
400,000 people follow his vacations!
A dog's adventures around B.C. are being documented to hundreds of thousands of TikTok and Instagram followers around the world.
Mister Bentley is a 9-year-old English Bulldog and his owner describes him as "a furry little co-pilot, living one backwards step at a time."
As if the pup could get any cuter, his birthday also falls on Valentine's Day!
He has 444,000 Instagram followers and 400,000 people who watch him on TikTok living his best life.
Honestly, it looks way cooler than most people's lives.
@mrbentley_thedog
Hanging with the big dog, @benkielesinski #helicopter #bulldog #flying
He got his name after his owner lovingly called him "Mister Bentley," as a joke at first. Once his Instagram took off though, it stuck!
@mrbentley_thedog
Not stopping!!! @duffincove #tofino #duffincove #britishcolumbia #canada #travel #bulldog
Mister Bentley now gets to travel around B.C., going from one adventure to the next.
@mrbentley_thedog
Nervous? #mrbentley_thedog #bulldog #englishbulldog #helicopter #aviation #flying
His popular videos show him riding in the front seat of a plane, going through stunning scenery.
Sometimes he travels by land, too.
@mrbentley_thedog
RAWR! Coming right at you! #motorcycle #fyp
Aside from it being a cute AF profile to follow, it's also an amazing way to see the province and get some adventure inspiration.
@mrbentley_thedog
You know, it looks pretty damn great! #27videos #mrbentley_thedog #adventure #romaticizeyourlife #doglover #dogtok #englishbulldog #bulldog
When he's not working hard showing you around, he takes some much-needed relaxation time. We don't blame him, it must get tiring being so famous!
@mrbentley_thedog
The life… #mrbentley_thedog #dogsoftiktok #summer #summertime
Mister Bentley also uses his fame for good, helping out other animals during the tragic B.C. floods.
He and his owner flew in supplies to communities that were cut off due to the historic flooding and then used the extra space on the way home to fly out the animals who needed care from a vet.
@mrbentley_thedog
Flew supplies up to communites cut off, used the empty space to fly out animals needing to see the vet. #bcflood #bcfloods #britishcolumbia #canada
Who wouldn't love this little guy?!