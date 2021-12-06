Trending Tags

I Took A Floatplane From Vancouver To Victoria & Landing On Water Totally Freaked Me Out

But it's so much better than getting the ferry!

Morgan Leet | Narcity

Vancouver and Victoria are super close but because of the water separating them, it feels so far away sometimes.

Although it's only around a three-hour drive, you have to take the ferry — which means getting there 45 minutes in advance and waiting in line.

When I drove to Tofino in the fall, I thought the ferry was beautiful at first, but quickly realized that it took a whole lot of time and made me a bit seasick.

So, when I had to get to Victoria for a last-minute trip, I needed something faster. The solution? A floatplane.

I had never been on a floatplane before, and honestly, I'm a bit of a nervous flyer in general. The floatplane only takes 30 minutes to get to Victoria though, compared to an almost four-hour trip by car (including wait times).

So, I pushed aside my fear and booked a ticket to get on a tiny plane. I flew from Vancouver to Victoria, and then back the next day.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

When I got to the Harbour Air airport, I was surprised about how nice it was. It was like a mini version of a regular airport, with snacks, drinks, and even checked baggage.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

I'm not sure what I was expecting, but I was happily surprised.

You have to get to the airport about 30 minutes before check-in, but it's a great place to hang out and wait.

Once they call your plane for boarding, it moves quickly. I'm used to taking my time in a big airport, but because there are only around eight passengers on these planes, they board fast.

I hurried down the ramp towards my plane, which was floating like a docked boat. Honestly just looking at it, I started to second guess if I wanted to go up into the sky on this thing.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

I jumped in my seat though, and before I knew it the engine was running and we were off floating in the middle of the water.

You're super close to the cockpit, which was pretty cool to see.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

I have to say, take off was a bumpy ride.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

It was super loud in the plane, which added to the overall scariness of it.

It almost felt like a rollercoaster, with my stomach doing flips as I flew higher.

Once you're high up though you get an incredible view that melted my fear away.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

You can see the bright blue ocean, the islands, and the boats.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

Best of all, I saw the ferry as we sped by it, which reminded me how happy I was to do just a 30-minute trip.

I stared out the window the entire time, just looking at the mountains and ocean. It was one of the most beautiful experiences I've had in B.C. so far.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

Then we started to descend, fast.

You basically feel like you're going straight down, and you only see the buildings at that point — not the water — which yet again freaked me out.

It was a bumpy landing too but didn't last long.

And just like that, I was in Victoria, in less time than it took my boyfriend to get home from dropping me off at the airport.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

I had an amazing time in Victoria, and the next day got on my flight home. This one was even better. I was not nearly as scared and much more excited.

The sun was starting to go down, and it reflected on the water in the most gorgeous way.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

I could see the mountains super clearly the entire time, and then we landed with an incredible sunset. It was magical.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

Overall, for the time and beauty of the experience, it was definitely much better than the ferry.

If you don't need a car and are willing to spend a little extra money, I would recommend this way to travel any day.

Harbour Air - Vancouver to Victoria

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

Price: Ranging from $125 - $270.

Why You Need To Go: This is a really fast way to get from Vancouver to Victoria, and is an amazing experience!

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

