I Ranked These 7 Canadian Airlines By School Grades & 1 Should Definitely Get Detention
Travel is back and Canadian airlines are already competing for you to travel across the country with them — but who should you fly with?
Whether you're looking to travel internationally on long-haul flights with Air Canada, Air Transat or WestJet, or you're hoping to fly within Canada or North America, there are plenty of options to pick from.
This means there's competition between carriers, which is why some airlines have launched flash sales in recent weeks and months to entice travellers to fly with them.
I've travelled with seven of Canada's major airlines and here are my observations to help you choose next time you're planning a vacation.
WestJet: A-
I can't fault WestJet for any of the half-dozen flights I've travelled with them.
I've travelled with WestJet between Toronto and London, U.K. multiple times, and domestically within Canada, and they have never let me down. The staff are notably friendlier than other airlines and look like they actually enjoy their work.
During the pandemic, they were quick to offer flight credits and it's super simple to use them for new flights now things are reopening.
For the flight experience is similar, you get a free beer or wine with your meal and (most of the time) there is personal entertainment in the back of the seats but the price is cheaper. The only sticking point was that I once travelled on one of their older aircraft and there was no entertainment in the back of the seat in front. So, download their app if you like movies during a flight, just in case.
For me, they strike a good balance between being on-time and reliable, a great mid-flight experience, and the cost of your ticket.
Porter Airlines: B+
My first flight into Canada — and my first flight on a propellor aircraft —was from Chicago to Toronto Islands Airport with Porter Airlines.
A snowstorm had hit and it was a terrifying experience being blown around like a paper aeroplane and then feeling like you're going to land on water.
That being said, I really like Porter Airlines. They were one of the only flights to leave Chicago that day, so they're tenacious, and before the storm hit there was a free alcoholic drink and snacks. A big plus.
The propellor flight is noisier than a larger jet engine plane you may be accustomed to, but inside the aircraft, the leg room is surprisingly spacious (among the most leg room I've ever had on an economy fare).
If you live in downtown Toronto, Porter Airlines should gets extra marks, because the Toronto Islands Airport is super easy to get to.
Air Canada: B
While Air Canada does offer a great service, and they've been reliable for me over the years, you pay the price for it.
I took a round-trip from Toronto to Hawaii with Air Canada, and I've used them for skiing trips out west, too. I would probably fly with Air Canada more if money wasn't a factor.
Check-in is a more customer-friendly experience than other airlines. There are multiple people to help you, and for the not-so-tech savvy travellers, you can do everything at the check-in desk, which is not always the case with other airlines.
On the flight, you often got a free alcoholic drink with your meal and there is entertainment in the back of your seat. Be aware though, if you end up on a Canada Rouge flight, the low-cost version of Air Canada, they didn't have personal entertainment screens.
However, Air Canada rarely has flash sales and generally appear to be more expensive compared to other airlines doing the same route.
Air Transat: C+
I've flown with Air Transat three or four times, but not for the last two years since they stopped a direct route into Manchester, England which is the closest airport to my family.
While the experience is generally fine, it can be a bit of luck as to whether you get their newer planes, with entertainment and comfier seats, or their older fleet which looks a bit worn and tired.
Before the pandemic, I considered Air Transat to be a solid carrier to fly with, but they've kind of fallen off my radar now. I find that I can get similar prices and a more modern experience with WestJet.
Flair Airlines: C
Flair Airlines gets an average grade from me for its mixed performances over the years.
I've flown four times with Flair Airlines — two trips went great, two trips were horribly delayed. This is the price you pay for trying to travel cheap.
They often have great deals if you time it right on their website, alternating between things like 50% off base fares to the U.S. from Canada and then focussing in on one particular airport by doing cut-price fares in or out of that destination.
Sometimes the best deals are random airports, like landing in Abbotsford instead of Vancouver or Kitchener-Waterloo instead of Toronto.
If the flight experience is really important to your overall vacation enjoyment — or if you're working with specific time constraints — Flair is a riskier option. Not the worst though, that's at the bottom of this article.
Pacific Coastal Airlines: C-
My flight with Pacific Coastal Airlines was a one-off experience and necessary to help fit in all the activities I had planned on my B.C. trip.
I flew from Vancouver International Airport into Victoria International Airport and, yes, by the time you're in the sky, it's time to start your descent.
The check-in process is quick. After all, our flight only had around 30 seats on it. I'm 6ft 5in and this plane is definitely not suited to people like me. Before I boarded, I asked myself 'would I fit on this plane?'. The answer...
Daniel Milligan crouches down in a small plane.Daniel Milligan | Narcity
Because the aircraft is smaller, it's a lot louder. So, if you're sensitive to loud noises, this flight is not for you. If you're hard of hearing, you'll also not be able to hear what the person next to you is saying.
For what is basically a luxury shuttle between Vancouver Island the mainland, I much preferred it to the thought of a choppy ferry ride taking hours.
Swoop Airlines: D
It's not a good sign when the colour of the planes is the only memorable part of the travelling experience. But, unfortunately, that has been my experience with Swoop Airlines.
You're enticed in by the great prices — and they are really great — like one-way fares across Canada for less than $50. That's the same as a meal out and a couple of beers!
On the flight, carry-on baggage fees apply and, if you're taller than 6ft, try and get an emergency row seat because it is quite cramped and there was no food or drink. You also had to pay for water.
That's if your flight arrives, I should add. When you're sat by the gate at Toronto Pearson Airport and see on flight-tracking websites that your plane only just left Cancun (without any communication from Swoop staff) you realize that budget and value definitely outweigh customer experience.
If the flight experience or time constraints are necessary to your trip, avoid Swoop. If time doesn't matter to you, they are an excellent budget option.
