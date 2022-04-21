Canada's 'Ultra-Low Fare' Airline Swoop Has Mega Cheap Flights In BC & Alberta Right Now
Prices start at $29 one-way!
Canada's "ultra-low fare" airline Swoop is at it once again with some seriously cheap flights across western Canada if you're travelling anytime soon.
The airline is known for holding flash sales on both domestic and international flights, but if you head to the flight deals section of their website, there are some really cheap flights up for grabs.
So, where can you fly to and how cheap are the flights?
Domestic flights
Flights from Victoria to Edmonton cost as low as $29pp one-way and the return journey from Edmonton to Victoria costs from $49pp one-way.
There's also cheap flights from Abbotsford to Edmonton, with fares starting at $39pp one-way. Fares from Edmonton to Abbotsford start at $49pp one-way.
If you're looking to travel between Kelowna and Edmonton, fares start at $49pp one-way for that route.
Finally, if you're travelling to or from central Vancouver Island, fares on Swoop's Edmonton to Comox route start from $49pp one-way.
International flights
From Abbotsford, you can fly to sunny Mexico with its flights into Mazatlan starting at $199pp one-way.
But the real choice of international flights comes from Edmonton, where you can travel to either Las Vegas, San Diego, San Francisco, Nashville or Palm Springs for $99pp one-way.
For slighter more money, can fly to Phoenix (Mesa) from Edmonton for $109pp one-way
In a recent study done by Expedia, it found more than half of Canadians are experiencing "vacation deprivation" and that many people who work remotely say it's difficult to unplug on a trip.
With these flight deals, and with so many more destinations to choose from, you now have a good excuse to travel.