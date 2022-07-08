A TikToker Tried To Save Money With Cheap Airfare But Ended Up In A Completely Different State
"Close enough"
With inflation steadily on the rise and housing costs skyrocketing across the states, some Americans are getting creative when it comes to ways to save a couple of extra bucks.
One TikTok user, Anna (@anna_not_hanna), opened up about the potential consequences of trying to save money on airfare in a video where she shared her experience flying with a low-cost airline.
The clip posted on July 1 has amassed 1.5 million views and 111,200 likes. It's captioned "Guys I love being poor. I flew Frontier to Philly to try to save some money and they landed us in Trenton, New Jersey...Mans behind me said "close enough" and I really felt that."
Then, she called out the company in the comments by tagging their account and saying "Thanks for the cheap flight."
Trenton, NJ is roughly 35 miles from Philadelphia, PA, and is about a 40 minute car ride away on average.
Though she has yet to post a follow-up video with an explanation behind the story of how they ended up in a completely different state, TikTok users in the comments have some burning questions.
"Trenton, NJ airport is the best. It’s a private airport so you basically just flew on a jet. The luggage room is adorable!" one user chimed in, trying to see the positive side of the situation, to which the flight's passenger replied, "Lmao I wish frontier flew me on a jet. 💀"
Another commenter shared her experience, saying, "Omg that happened to me. Was going to Detroit and they dropped us off in Toledo. 🥰"
Plenty of commenters were defending the Trenton airport, saying they prefer it due to fewer crowds and shorter wait times because of the smaller size of the airport.
Frontier Airlines is a Denver-based company employing more than 3,000 people. It's a certified 3-star low-cost airline, but recent Tripadvisor reviewers gave it 2.5 stars, telling bad stories about flight cancellation and outrageous luggage fees.
Narcity reached out to the video's creator for comment but did not hear back by the time of publishing.