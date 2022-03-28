Editions

spring break 2022

7 Super Cheap Flights Under $80 Out Of Atlanta & You Can Catch Some Before Spring Break Ends

Who knew living your best life could be so affordable?

Georgia Staff Writer
A view from a plane window overlooking pink and blue skies. Right: Narcity writer's husband with wine at a rooftop pool.

Chad Peltola | Unsplash, @maevecbrowne | Instagram

With warm weather rounding the corner, our Spring Break 2022 fever is already setting in! What better way to celebrate the return of sunny skies than a well-earned vacation. April and May are prime times for soaking in some Vitamin D.

Between inflated airfare, luxurious resorts, and premium dining experiences, the cost of a getaway can potentially add up. Narcity has curated some of the best one-way flight deals the market has to offer so you don't have to sacrifice the experience you deserve.

From expansive cityscapes to white-sand beaches, or even rugged mountain ranges, there's a destination for everyone. Just promise us you won't forget your sunscreen.

Atlanta, GA to Fort Lauderdale, FL

Price: $30

When: April 19

Why You Need To Go: This Spring Break staple is known for its gorgeous beaches and impressive cityscapes. Go boating on one of its canals, or pay a visit to The Strip, a beachfront hot spot.

Book it here

Atlanta, GA to Dallas, TX

Price: $42

When: April 20

Why You Need To Go: Everything is bigger in Texas! Dallas offers an expanding food scene, and plenty of museums and cultural centers where you can spend your days. See the skyline from a rooftop bar, or take a walk in nature in one of Dallas' gorgeous parks.

Book it here

Atlanta, GA to Washington DC

Price: $78

When: May 14

Why You Need To Go: The U.S. capital may not be the first city to come to mind when you think of Spring Break, but the cherry blossoms make Washington DC a gorgeous destination for visitors. History and nature lovers alike can find plenty to do here in warmer months.

Book it here

Atlanta, GA to Los Angeles, CA

Price: $66

When: May 11

Why You Need To Go: Between the iconic film history of Hollywood and Los Angeles' rich foodie scene, visitors experiencing one of America's most famous cities can take a trip they'll never forget under sunny California skies.

Book it here

Atlanta, GA to Denver, CO

Price: $59

When: April 23

Why You Need To Go: Denver hosts remarkable architecture, a fun art museum, and beautiful mountain views. Visitors can go skiing in the Rockies one day, then explore the city's cultural offerings the next.

Book it here

Atlanta, GA to New York, NY

Price: $78

When: May 3

Why You Need To Go: The Big Apple has something for everyone. It is a completely unique experience that needs no introduction. Home to the best museums and restaurants in the world, you can't go wrong with a trip to NYC.

Book it here

Atlanta, GA to Tampa, FL

Price: $48

When: May 3

Why You Need To Go: Home to some of the most beautiful beaches in all of the U.S., Tampa offers visitors crystal clear water and vibrant nightlife.

Book it here

Editor's note: Prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.


