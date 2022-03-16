Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
georgia resorts

6 Gorgeous Resorts In Georgia Where You Can Have A Relaxing Vacay Without A Plane Ride

Unwind in Georgia's natural beauty.

Pregnant woman stands in a bathroom at a springs. Right: A girl in a hat in a pool at Mansion on Forsyth Park.

Pregnant woman stands in a bathroom at a springs. Right: A girl in a hat in a pool at Mansion on Forsyth Park.

@maevecbrowne | Instagram, @mansiononforsythpark | Instagram

Georgia is a treasure trove of natural beauty. From the lush green forests surrounding the breathtaking North Georgia Mountains, quiet beach towns off the sunny coast, relaxation is just a short drive away at one of these gorgeous resorts.

Whether you're looking for a private beach to sit and enjoy a book on, or a French château with its own spa and vineyard, the perfect weekend awaits.

Here are some places that will do the work for you if you want to experience a restful getaway without all the fuss that comes with planning a vacation.

Château Élan

Price: From $280/night

Address: 100 Rue Charlemagne Dr, Braselton, GA 30517

Why You Need To Go: This luxury château has a European twist with 3500 acres of rolling hills with vineyards to explore, a golf course, a spa with eucalyptus steam rooms, and its very own winery.

Book Here

The Lodge on Little St. Simon's Island


Price: From $725/night

Address: 1000 Hampton River Club Marina Dr, St Simons Island, GA 31522

Why You Need To Go: Little St. Simon's Island is thousands of acres of preserved natural beauty. This ecolodge is located on a pristine private island only accessible by boat. All meals, boat shuttles, and outdoor gear like kayaks and biking and fishing equipment are included. The island also serves as a conservation to protect native wildlife.

Book Here

Lake Rabun Hotel & Restaurant

Price: From $114/night

Address: 35 Andrea Ln, Lakemont, GA 30552

Why You Need To Go: Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, this nature-inspired boutique hotel offers lake views, an on-site spa, and a farm-to-table restaurant in a historic lodge that's been operating since 1922.

Book Here

Mansion on Forsyth Park

Price: From $279/night

Address: 700 Drayton St, Savannah, GA 31401

Why You Need To Go: This Victorian Romanesque mansion located in the heart of Savannah's Historic District features opulent interiors, a marble framed swimming pool, a wellness center, and its very own art gallery. It's also situated directly across the street from Savannah's iconic Forsyth Park.

Book Here

Callaway Resort & Gardens

Price: From $229/night

Address: 17617 US-27, Pine Mountain, GA 31822


Why You Need To Go: This Pine Mountain Resort is open year-round and has over 2500 acres of natural gardens. The lodge and spa features rooms with lake views, and includes admissions to their awe-inspiring arboretum and butterfly center.

Book Here

Jekyll Island Club Resort

Price: From $369/night

Address: 371 Riverview Dr, Jekyll Island, GA 31527

Why You Need To Go: Located in "Millionaire's Village", Jekyll Island Club Resort has a rich history and luxe amenities. This Victorian castle-like resort has its own private beach, a putting green, a croquet court, three restaurants, and an outdoor pool.

Book Here

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

Editor's note: Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...