6 Gorgeous Resorts In Georgia Where You Can Have A Relaxing Vacay Without A Plane Ride
Unwind in Georgia's natural beauty.
Georgia is a treasure trove of natural beauty. From the lush green forests surrounding the breathtaking North Georgia Mountains, quiet beach towns off the sunny coast, relaxation is just a short drive away at one of these gorgeous resorts.
Whether you're looking for a private beach to sit and enjoy a book on, or a French château with its own spa and vineyard, the perfect weekend awaits.
Here are some places that will do the work for you if you want to experience a restful getaway without all the fuss that comes with planning a vacation.
Château Élan
Price: From $280/night
Address: 100 Rue Charlemagne Dr, Braselton, GA 30517
Why You Need To Go: This luxury château has a European twist with 3500 acres of rolling hills with vineyards to explore, a golf course, a spa with eucalyptus steam rooms, and its very own winery.
The Lodge on Little St. Simon's Island
Price: From $725/night
Address: 1000 Hampton River Club Marina Dr, St Simons Island, GA 31522
Why You Need To Go: Little St. Simon's Island is thousands of acres of preserved natural beauty. This ecolodge is located on a pristine private island only accessible by boat. All meals, boat shuttles, and outdoor gear like kayaks and biking and fishing equipment are included. The island also serves as a conservation to protect native wildlife.
Lake Rabun Hotel & Restaurant
Price: From $114/night
Address: 35 Andrea Ln, Lakemont, GA 30552
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, this nature-inspired boutique hotel offers lake views, an on-site spa, and a farm-to-table restaurant in a historic lodge that's been operating since 1922.
Mansion on Forsyth Park
Price: From $279/night
Address: 700 Drayton St, Savannah, GA 31401
Why You Need To Go: This Victorian Romanesque mansion located in the heart of Savannah's Historic District features opulent interiors, a marble framed swimming pool, a wellness center, and its very own art gallery. It's also situated directly across the street from Savannah's iconic Forsyth Park.
Callaway Resort & Gardens
Why You Need To Go: This Pine Mountain Resort is open year-round and has over 2500 acres of natural gardens. The lodge and spa features rooms with lake views, and includes admissions to their awe-inspiring arboretum and butterfly center.
Jekyll Island Club Resort
Price: From $369/night
Address: 371 Riverview Dr, Jekyll Island, GA 31527
Why You Need To Go: Located in "Millionaire's Village", Jekyll Island Club Resort has a rich history and luxe amenities. This Victorian castle-like resort has its own private beach, a putting green, a croquet court, three restaurants, and an outdoor pool.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
