7 Romantic Georgia Airbnbs I Would Rent Even Though I've Lived Here My Whole Life
I was born and raised in Savannah, GA. Growing up here, I've traveled all across the state, from the rugged and undisturbed beaches in the Golden Isles, to the alpine village in the North Georgia Mountains.
These day, when choosing a destination to travel to, I generally look outside of state lines. However some of these short term rentals are worth the trip just to spend time in the luxe space.
Here's a list of Airbnbs I absolutely adore, and would visit in a heartbeat. All of these hidden gems are run by "superhosts" so you can be confident in the quality of your stay. Whether it's your first time in the Peach State, or you're treating yourself to a staycation, these spots won't disappoint.
Suite B
The bathroom at Suite B with arched doorways and a standalone bathub.
Where: East Point, GA
Price: $87+/ Per Night
Why I Love It: The interiors of this guest suite are so charming. The arched doorways, warm wood accents, and natural stone interiors are so dreamy and romantic. Plus, the convenient location to Atlanta at only $87 a night is a massive steal. This seems like a perfect love nest for a couples getaway. Who could say no to a standalone bathtub?
Tiny Glass House - Unique Glamping Experience
The bed in the tiny glass house. Right: The wood fired hot tub at Tiny Glass House.
Where: Griffin, GA
Price: $93+ / Per Night
Why I Love It: I love the idea of camping, but I am admittedly a diva about sleeping outside. This "glamping" experience offers the perfect medium. You get all the wonders of the great outdoors without the bugs or back ache from sleeping on the ground. Plus there is a wood fired hot tub!
The Romantic Canopy Apartment Forsyth Park
The canopy bed at The Romantic Canopy Apartment Forsyth Park.
Where: Savannah, GA
Price: $137+ / Per Night
Why I Love It: This spot is in my hometown, but the romantic interiors and warm neutral tones warrant a staycation. This bedroom with a balcony and canopy bed gives me modern Bridgerton vibes. The close location to Forsyth Park makes it a steal.
Young Wild & TREE(HOUSE)
A spiral staircase leads down from the airstream treehouse to the outdoor deck.
Where: East Point, Georgia
Price: $326+ / Per Night
Why I Love It: This treehouse made from a vintage airstream is so unique and creative. An entire indoor guest suite is included in the price of the tree house rental, and the outdoor deck features a hot tub, garden, grill, and pingpong table. I love the stylish and intimate interiors as well.
Iconic Stanton House Loft
Where: St. Simon's Island, GA
Price: $209+ / Per Night
Why I Love It: This is one of my favorite Airbnbs I've ever stayed in. My husband and I spent Thanksgiving 2019 in this cozy loft. This hideaway is literal steps away from the beach. The space is comfortable and romantic, with an open concept living area that features a gorgeous kitchen and cuddly couch for lounging. I am looking forward to returning one day.
The Barn Guesthouse on Lookout Mountain
The living area with large windows in The Barn Guesthouse.
Where: Rising Fawn, Georgia
Price: $149+ / Per Night
Why I Love It: Here in Georgia, "Were you raised in a barn?" is a common phrase. In this case I wish I were raised in this one. The natural lighting from massive windows will full immerse you in the mountain experience. The clawfoot bathtub and friendly patio is icing on the cake.
Historic Guesthouse & Gardens by the Marietta Square
The airy common space in a "greenhouse" like building. Right: The pool at the guesthouse.
@theoakmontguesthouse | Instagram
Where: Marietta, GA
Price: $140+ / Per Night
Why I Love It: This beautiful property has a gorgeous garden, pool, and greenhouse. This historic estate used to be the home of two governors. The guest house features original stone walls from the 1840s. Taking a trip here is like stepping back in time.
