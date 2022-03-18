Editions

This Georgia Treehouse Rental Is Suspended Over A Ravine & It’s Like Sleeping In The Forest

Massive windows & illuminating skylights reveal the evergreen views! 🌲 ⛰️

Just north of Atlanta, in the expansive and picturesque Blue Ridge Mountains, sits Inn The Ravine treehouse, a warm and inviting refuge from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

This rental is suspended over a ravine on four private acres overlooking the National forest.

Massive windows, vaulted ceilings, and illuminating skylights reveal the evergreen views, while the sunny nook with a hanging bed reminds you that you're completely surrounded by trees as you unwind.

This secluded rental house located in Blue Ridge, GA can accommodate up to five guests in its 800 sq. ft. of stylish interiors and 1000 sq. ft. of exterior decks. It features a sunken hot tub, fire pit, outdoor grill, full kitchen, and three beds (one of which is a California king).

You can disconnect from the world on one of many patios or balconies, or enjoy the open concept living area complete with french doors, natural wood elements, and a fireplace.

The sunny breakfast nook provides plenty of natural light to enjoy a meal or to start your day with a cup of coffee.

The loft bedroom is nestled up in the trees, with premium forest views.

You can end your night and relax your muscles with a dip in the sunken hot tub, or enjoy the sights from one of the decks.

Inn The Ravine Luxury Treehouse

$455/night (average)

Book (this is a popular place that must be booked many months in advance)

Where: Blue Ridge, Georgia

Why You Need To Go: This gorgeous treehouse rental is suspended over a ravine on four private acres overlooking the forest.

