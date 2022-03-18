This Georgia Treehouse Rental Is Suspended Over A Ravine & It’s Like Sleeping In The Forest
Massive windows & illuminating skylights reveal the evergreen views! 🌲 ⛰️
Just north of Atlanta, in the expansive and picturesque Blue Ridge Mountains, sits Inn The Ravine treehouse, a warm and inviting refuge from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
This rental is suspended over a ravine on four private acres overlooking the National forest.
Massive windows, vaulted ceilings, and illuminating skylights reveal the evergreen views, while the sunny nook with a hanging bed reminds you that you're completely surrounded by trees as you unwind.
This secluded rental house located in Blue Ridge, GA can accommodate up to five guests in its 800 sq. ft. of stylish interiors and 1000 sq. ft. of exterior decks. It features a sunken hot tub, fire pit, outdoor grill, full kitchen, and three beds (one of which is a California king).
You can disconnect from the world on one of many patios or balconies, or enjoy the open concept living area complete with french doors, natural wood elements, and a fireplace.
Multi-level decks and patios at Inn The Ravine.VRBO
Living area at Inn The Ravine.VRBO
The sunny breakfast nook provides plenty of natural light to enjoy a meal or to start your day with a cup of coffee.
Breakfast nook at Inn The Ravine.VRBO
The loft bedroom is nestled up in the trees, with premium forest views.
Loft bedroom at Inn The Ravine.VRBO
You can end your night and relax your muscles with a dip in the sunken hot tub, or enjoy the sights from one of the decks.
Hot tub at Inn The Ravine.VRBO
Overhead shot of Inn The Ravine.VRBO
Inn The Ravine Luxury Treehouse
$455/night (average)
Book (this is a popular place that must be booked many months in advance)
Where: Blue Ridge, Georgia
Why You Need To Go: This gorgeous treehouse rental is suspended over a ravine on four private acres overlooking the forest.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
